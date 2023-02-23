ROME. Countdown to takeoff of energy communities. At the question time, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin announced that he had started the process with the European Union on the proposal for a decree which encourages the diffusion of forms of self-consumption of energy from renewable sources through the creation, starting from small municipalities, of new energy communities. Two measures are envisaged: an incentive rate and non-repayable contributions that can reach 40%. According to Mase simulations, as many as 15,000 energy communities could be created in Italy at the level of municipalities and this would lead to a halved bill for almost 2 million families. «With this measure – explained Pichetto – we are giving Italy a new entirely renewable energy. The text, strengthened and enriched by public consultation, is a tool consistent with the double objective of this government: decarbonisation by 2030 and energy independence. The wealth of Italy are its communities. The decree places them at the center of a strategy aimed at producing and consuming energy from clean sources while saving on bill costs. If we know how to develop them as a country system – concludes the Minister – the Energy Communities will prove to be an enormous source of sustainable economic development and social cohesion”.

Rate incentives

The proposal focuses on two measures: a tariff incentive and a non-refundable grant. The expected benefits concern all renewable technologies, such as for example photovoltaic, wind, hydroelectric and biomass. Anyone wishing to join a self-consumption configuration will be able to obtain an incentive rate on the share of energy shared by renewable source plants. The power that can be financed is equal to a total of 5 gigawatts, with a time limit set at the end of 2027.

Non-repayable contributions

Instead, it will only concern communities created in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, the measure that allows the disbursement of non-refundable grants of up to 40% of the investment. The intervention in this case can concern both the construction of new plants and the upgrading of existing plants: in this case the measure is financed with 2.2 billion euros from the Pnrr and aims to achieve a total power of at least two giga watts and an indicative production of at least 2,500 gigawatt hours per year. Whoever obtains the non-repayable grant can ask to combine it with the tariff incentive.

Who cares

Groups of citizens, condominiums, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also local authorities, cooperatives, associations and religious bodies, once the government has obtained the OK from Brussels (which has a maximum of 60 days to pronounce) and from the Court accounts will be able to give life to an energy community.

How to do

Whoever chooses to participate in this type of project must first of all identify an area in which to build the plant with renewable technologies and other users connected to the same primary substation. Furthermore, it will be necessary to have an act of incorporation of the association which has environmental, economic and social benefits as its main corporate purpose. The manager of the measure is the GSE which will be able to verify the eligibility of the interested parties in advance in order to guarantee the concrete possibility of accessing the benefits of the measure.