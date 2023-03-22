European Union in chaos over green cars

The European Commission would have elaborated a draft compromise on the ban of the combustion engine by 2035. However, according to well-informed sources, the German Transport Minister, Volker Wissingit would already rejected. The Berlin ministry would be at the same time working on a counter offerto be completed next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The draft of the Commission provides, alongside the electric car, a new category of vehicles capable of running on so-called fuels e-fuel. According to the text, these cars would be specially designed to run on e-fuels and equipped with sensors that prevent them from running on conventional fuels.

But if Berlin sends the text back to the Commission, Italy too sets limits

In fact, the new draft formulated in this way displeases Rome. In fact, on the front of petrol and diesel alternatives the EU does not widen the horizon to biofuels (as requested by Italy) but we are only talking about e-Fuels. A rigidity that penalizes our country’s supply chain.

Hence the preventive stance of our government through a letter signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini and ministers Gilberto Pichetto Fratin e Adolfo Urso addressed to the Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.“Italy – is the premise – is fully committed to decarbonization of the transport sector and in the reduction of emissions from light vehicles”.

And it confirms “the need to respect the principle of technological neutrality to ensure an economically sustainable and socially just transition towards zero-emission mobility”. At Timmermans it is said however, that Italy would not accept “an unduly narrow interpretation by the Commission of concept of neutral fuels”, with the exception of biofuels.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is on the field

But he is making an effort on the subject of the future of the green car personally also the premier himself, Meloni in view of the next European Council clarified the government’s position. “There are no simple solutions – said the prime minister. – The path towards a green economy must be sustainable from a social and economic point of view”.

“Because of this we oppose proposals such as the CO2 regulation for cars or that of a directive for the energy efficiency of buildings” he added. “As you conceive they penalize our citizens and our businesses and risk exposing ourselves to new strategic dependencies just when the effort to free ourselves from dependence on Russian gas is coming to fruition” he clarified.

Meloni then explained that “posing these problems, as we have been trying to do in recent weeks on some important green deal dossiers, certainly does not mean giving up on the objectives of environmental sustainability; instead it means making those objectives compatible with economic and social sustainability, on the one hand, and with full political and economic sovereignty, on the other”.

A line reiterated by Deputy Minister of Transport Galeazzo Bignami

Al #Forum Automotive 2023 Bignami underlined that Europe cannot, by choosing only electricity, pass from the “pan of Russian gas to the embers of China“. “The government’s position is clear,” explained the deputy minister.

“Ecological sustainability cannot be separated from economic and social sustainability. Today electric cars cost a lot, and we don’t want them to become a niche product for the only segment of the population that can afford them, damaging all the others – he added -. I say this because we see an excessive ideology towards these issues while the government has a more pragmatic approach: the goal is always that of climate neutrality, of zero emissions. But to achieve regardless of the type of technology used. So not only electricity but also biofuels and hydrogen”.

Rome contests the too tight deadlines

Bignami also attacked the EU’s decision to impose a transition to green in a short time. In the viewfinder the date date of 2035 to stop the sale of diesel and petrol cars. “These policies of announcements, that 12 years in advance they already define the unique technologies that can be usedrisk leading to the disengagement of those car manufacturers and research bodies which, if solicited, could even lead to improvement results compared to the use of technologies (such as electricity) that are not yet fully developed”.

For Bignami you risk getting the Cuba effect, where those who cannot afford the purchase of an electric and therefore more expensive car will keep the old car with a highly polluting internal combustion engine for years and years. The deputy minister then took up the words of the premier: yes to the green transition but without compromising the automotive supply chain which in Italy, not even counting related industries, is worth about 19% of GDP e employs 200,000 people.

While the grand maneuvers in view of the European Council continue Unrae, Anfia and the representatives of the automotive industry representing 900,000 workers, ask for “clarity once and for all. On pain of dismantling the sector and handing over the EU car market to Chinese manufacturers”.

