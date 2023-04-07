On March 4, 2021, the von der Leyen Commission presented a proposal for a directive on wage transparency, as requested in advance by the European Trade Union Confederation, for example. Although the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value is European constitutional law, it is nevertheless a principle without practice. Concrete regulations are therefore needed for operational wage transparency, the most important prerequisite for non-discriminatory wage systems, and for effective law enforcement.

Why the EU Pay Transparency Directive is right and necessary

Central gender equality policy goals of the Commission are included in the Suggested policy: die Increasing the transparency of wage systems, the empowerment of employees, especially women, to assert their right to equal, i.e. non-discriminatory pay through a series of binding wage transparency measures – before, during and after the employment relationship. The directive is based on the consideration that a lack of wage transparency contributes significantly to the consolidation of the gender-specific wage gap (in Austria in 2021 based on gross hourly earnings: 18.8 percent; EU average: 13 percent).

Discrimination based on gender has already been prohibited in Austria under the Equal Treatment Act, but it still exists to a considerable extent – especially with regard to remuneration. The necessary basic prerequisite for being able to take effective action against a woman being paid less than her male colleagues in the same or comparable functions and fields of activity is knowing that this is the case at all. It is therefore about information in order to make comparisons and thus to be able to understand and justify differences in pay objectively or to be able to combat gender discrimination.

According to the previous legal situation, it was actually extremely difficult before the labor courts to make it credible that the employees concerned earn less than comparable persons. Access to this information is therefore essential and is facilitated by the directive in several ways:

Regardless of the number of employees the directive provides for the individual right written information about their wage level and the average wage level, broken down by gender, of workers doing the same work or work of equal value. In Austria, only the Equal Treatment Ombudsman currently has special rights to information about the remuneration of comparison persons. An independent right to information for employees and employee representatives, regardless of the size of the company, is a clear improvement.

Die lower threshold of 100 employees for the Dutya income report which was previously 150 employees in Austria, is an important innovation in order to create awareness of possible gender-specific differences in wages and salaries in as many companies as possible. The employer can publish the results on its website or make them publicly accessible in another way; in addition, all employees and their representatives must be granted access. According to the current Austrian legal situation, an income report only has to be submitted every two years. Despite its weaknesses, the potential of the instrument is not sufficiently exploited in practice. However, the reports under EU law only have to be submitted every three years, but due to the prohibition on deterioration provided for in the directive, the reporting obligation must be maintained every two years. From the perspective of non-discrimination, however, the following new regulation is crucial: If the employer has not eliminated an unjustified gender-specific wage difference of at least 5 percent within six months, a joint wage determination in cooperation with the employee representatives must be provided for. This linking of transparency requirements with concrete measures to reduce uncovered, discriminatory wage differences meets a long-standing demand of the Chamber of Labour.

In order to get this information, it is important to talk about wages in order to be able to work towards equal income either individually or as part of company interest groups. As a result of the new directive, a company must about the wage level of the person concerned as well as that Inform in writing about the average wage level of comparable employees. This written provision of information can be used as suitable evidence in court proceedings in the event of pay discrimination. A ban on discrimination when claiming the rights under the directive is intended to guarantee that these can also be claimed without sanctions.

In addition, the wage transparency directive regulates that the limitation period of three years only begins to run when an employee has become aware or should have become aware of the violation of the principle of equal pay for men and women. The inhibition threshold to take action against the employer in the upright employment relationship is often so high that many employees only complain after the end of the employment relationship. Due to the currently applicable limitation period of three years, this often results in considerable losses of claims. The necessary adjustment of the beginning of the period is not only positive for the individual claims of the employees, but can also have a general preventive effect against pay discrimination.

Participation of the employee representatives

The involvement of trade unions and works councils is essential in order to implement transparency in the best possible way. This is already the case in several places in the Directive. For example, according to the directive, information on wage levels can also be requested via employee representatives in order to maintain anonymity. This is also necessary, because some employers will react to a question from an individual employee about the wage level with measures up to and including dismissal if there are fears of related legal action.

When implemented by the national legislature, it must ensure that the social partners are involved.

Privacy concerns resolved

In the considerations of the directive it was stated that the relevant information is to be processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation. The income reports are therefore anonymous. The information to be provided should primarily aim at the average wage level of comparable employees, although the use of comparable persons was also regulated. According to national law, the works council already has a right to inspect wage data of individual employees. In the event that claims are asserted, the legal protection interest of a discriminated employee takes precedence over the confidentiality interest of any comparison person. Concerns about data protection seem to have been adequately addressed in this way.

Member States must now also ensure that contract clauses preventing workers from disclosing wages are prohibited. Although contractual non-disclosure clauses in Austria can already – under certain circumstances – be qualified as immoral, the explicit ban of these clauses according to the proposed directive is important in order to increase the legal certainty of those affected and to be able to pursue suspected pay discrimination.

Equal or equivalent work?

With regard to the concept of equal work and work of equal value, the directive stipulates that employers must have wage structures that guarantee equal pay. To this end, analytical tools must be made available to support job evaluation. The wage structures must make it possible to assess whether the employee is in a comparable situation using objective, gender-neutral criteria. These objective criteria include:

capabilities

efforts

Responsibility

working conditions

and any other factors relevant to the particular job

The clarification of the term, which the Chamber of Labor has been demanding for some time “Equal work or work of equal value” would also have to be formulated in Austria. However, it is important that the tools and methods for job evaluation are developed with the involvement of the social partners.

With regard to salary transparency prior to hiring, which is essential for a job evaluation based on the principle of equal pay, the directive also stipulates that the salary or its range, including the specification of the applicable collective agreement, should be specified by the potential employer in job advertisements on the basis of objective, gender-neutral criteria is to be announced. In addition, the employer may not ask applicants about current and previous remuneration. This also improves the current legal situation, according to which not only the collectively agreed minimum wage and any willingness to overpay in job advertisements must be shown, but in future information about the range of remuneration could also be required.

What’s next?

The EU Pay Transparency Directive was adopted by the Council of the European Union on December 21, 2022 and Austria approved it. Approval from the European Parliament is expected in the spring of this year.

The Pay Transparency Directive is an important and necessary instrument to combat discriminatory pay differences between women and men. It also provides for a right to compensation if the law relating to the principle of equal pay is violated. Sanctions should be effective, proportionate and dissuasive. Compensation must not be limited by setting an upper limit.

The new provisions and measures of the directive, which are to be implemented into Austrian equal treatment law within three years of coming into force, represent a significant improvement in the legal situation and can help to close the income gap and the gender pay gap, which is particularly stubborn in Austria. at least on a company level – to be combated effectively and sustainably.