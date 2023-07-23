The new European oil map after the sanctions on Russia

Since the EU imposed sanctions on Russia, the world‘s “oil map” has been redrawn. A new study by Transport&Environment (T&E), the independent European environmental organisation, shows how fossil fuel supply flows have changed in Europe. The old continent, far from reducing its demand for oilhas simply replaced imports from Russia with those from other producing countries.

Indeed, in January 2022, Russia accounted for 31% of European oil imports. In March 2023, following the various sanctions, the share had dropped to just 3%. However, this has not coincided with any reduction in consumption, sadly. At the end of 2022, the United States replaced Russia as the top exporter to Europe, with 11% of EU imports. Close behind are Norway and Saudi Arabia. In addition to those from traditional suppliers, monthly imports from Angola to the EU grew, increasing sixfold to nearly six million barrels. The share of Brazilian and Iraqi exports also increased.

EU oil imports

80% of EU imports come from 10 deposits. The increase in European imports has coincided with an increase in global oil production and exports. For example, 70% of the increase in US oil production, between 2021 and 2022, it was destined for the EU. T&E’s analysis shows that 80% of the increase in oil exports to Europe comes from just ten oil fields. Most of the export growth comes from Texas, followed by the Johan Sverdrup field – Norway’s largest – and Brazil’s Lula field.

China and India, on the other hand, are the gateways for Russian oil to the EU. Imports of refined petroleum products from China and India have grown by 70% and 13% respectively over the past year. These countries import Russian oil cheap and export it back to the EU as jet fuel and diesel on the global market. T&E points out that creating a “back door” for Russian oil is contrary to EU sanctions. And he warns against the possibility that billions of euros have passed from the EU to Russia, with the risk of financing the war against Ukraine.

Consumption in Europe

Oil consumption in Europe has grown by 2% since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The analysis shows that, despite the effort at continental level to reduce gas consumption, which fell by 15% in the period considered, Europeans are not doing the same to reduce oil consumption. The stubbornly high demand for crude oil in Europe it is mainly driven by the transport sector. Road traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels and the aviation sector is set to reach its peak later this year. Last month, oil giant Shell announced it would abandon its oil production reduction targets in favor of higher profits.

How is Italy doing?

Unlike other countries, which, with the start of the conflict in Ukraine, have rapidly tried to diversify their sources of crude oil imports, Italy saw its consumption of Russian oil grow in 2022 (+65% compared to the previous year), which came to represent 19% of Italian imports (13% in 2021). This data is largely explained by the presence of a Russian-owned refinery, ISAB, in the Sicilian port of Augusta. As already documented by the Financial Times and Reuters, before the war this refinery seemed to operate with crude oil from various sources.

With the onset of sanctions on Russian oil, however, Moscow’s crude fell from 30% to 100% of raffinate, with the plant relying only on supplies from its parent company, Lukoil. ISAB, in 2022, processed a fifth of the crude oil arrived in Italy, precisely determining the surge in overall imports of Russian crude oil. This growth ended at the beginning of 2023, due to the embargo (-90% between November and December 2022). Meanwhile, the agreement for the sale of the Lukoil refinery to a Cypriot company was announced.

Imports from 2022

In addition to Russian imports, before the Ukrainian conflict Italy bought oil mainly from Azerbaijan and Libya. In 2022, imports from these countries decreased by 28% and 9% respectively compared to 2021. A greater diversification in the portfolio of countries from which we import oil manifested itself with the end of 2022 and especially with the beginning of 2023. The data from the first months of this year show which countries compensated for the decline in the top three exporters: Iraq became the largest exporter to Italy, with a 15% increase between 2021 and the beginning of 2023. Imports from the United States also increased (by 140%), so that the US is now among the top five oil exporters to Italy. However, the greatest percentage growth is that of crude oil from Kazakhstan (+460% compared to 2021), which is now the sixth exporter to Italy; flows from Saudi Arabia also increased, the fifth exporting country with 17%.

“In just over a year, the EU has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian oil – declared Carlo Tritto, Policy Officer for T&E Italia -. Unfortunately this is not due to a reduction in fossil fuel consumption, but to a “barrel-by-barrel” substitution strategy for Russian crude with that of new suppliers. If all the efforts made in redrawing the map of imports had been directed towards policies to overcome dependence on hydrocarbons, today we would have a better and cleaner energy system”.

