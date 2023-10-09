Home » The new format for the Geneva Motor Show which arrives in the Qatar desert. The news.
Business

The new format for the Geneva Motor Show which arrives in the Qatar desert. The news.

by admin
The new format for the Geneva Motor Show which arrives in the Qatar desert. The news.

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Geneva Motor Show outside the Swiss Confederation will take place in Doha until 14 October. Over 200,000 spectators are expected for the new format which includes static displays, dynamic tests on the track and on the desert dunes and multiple collateral events that promise to rejuvenate the cliché of car shows.

The 2023 Geneva Motor Show opened its doors at the Doha Convention Center, Qatar. To see it again on the shores of Lake Geneva, we will have to wait until next February, when it will return to its original location, promises Sandro Mesquita, CEO of Gims (Geneva International Motor Show): “The agreement with Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Tourism, dates back to July 2020 when Covid had not prevented the emirate from leaving its borders open. A ten-year commitment that includes five biennial editions of a true ‘motor festival’ that reinvents the format of car shows.”

31 manufacturers gathered in the salon of Doha to show ten world premieres (on paper) and around twenty regional ones. The only world premiere we will see in Europe will probably be the new Audi Q8 and perhaps the Chery Tiggo and Arrizo (hybrid/EV) in the versions adapted by the Italian DR. Also from China come other preview innovations that could soon arrive in Italy: the Omoda C5 and the Jaecoo J7 and J8, yet another SUV with almond-shaped eyes with sinuous lines and full optional equipment. The other world novelties are concept cars such as the Lazareth tricycle (French company) LM 250 F powered by the Maserati V8 and the LM 496 V2 flying motorcycle with split wheels that rotate to transform into a quadcopter with four jet engines, the same ones used for model airplanes, or the one-off Entop Simurgh, a two-seater coupé in carbon fiber.

See also  Grillo has calmed down because he is no longer legally protected

There were also numerous electric vehicles on display. Anachronistic? Perhaps, given that we are in the homeland of oil which since 1939 has transformed the country’s economy from a commercial crossroads of the Persian Gulf, where fishing and pearl hunting were the foundations of the local economy, into a true energy superpower. In reality, petrodollars allow Qatar to carry out a rapid transition towards renewables, with solar at the center given that little rain falls in these parts (over 320 sunny days a year). “We aim to make Qatar – admitted Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Tourism – one of the most attractive destinations for international tourism thanks to a full calendar of international events”.

Also in the Middle Eastern preview is Kia’s entire EV range, four Lynk & Co models – the 01, the 03+, the 05 and the 09 -, the anti-Tesla Lucid Air, the BMW i5s and the super sports XM in the RED version , the Mercedes CLE, Class E and GLC AMG Coupé, the Delage D12, the 2026 livery of Audi Formula 1, the Porsche Mission FAW S9, the Vinfast VF6, VF8, VF9 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, Touareg and Teramont. And given that petrol here costs €50 per litre, the testosterone versions of the best-known SUVs find the right clientele. Ready to be purchased by the VIPs in white tunics who had dedicated and exclusive access to the show, four-wheel drive monsters such as the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Gazoo Racing, Nissan Patrol Nismo, Mercedes G63 Amg 4×42 or Land Rover Defender V8 130.

You may also like

Advancing Intelligent Construction: A New Era of Technological...

Exclusive: Study on salary increases in startups across...

The war in Israel rocks European stock markets,...

The Cnel opinion: stronger collective agreements to guarantee...

Guangzhou’s Modern Urban Consumer Industry: Highlights, Achievements, and...

“Magnificent Seven”: Tech stocks could rise by 20...

ECB: Lagarde, efforts made have slowed inflation

The Schaeffler family is considering a takeover offer...

The CNEL proposal: no to the minimum wage,...

Trade Protectionism Hinders Progress: The Need for Collaborative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy