The new format for the Geneva Motor Show which arrives in the Qatar desert. The news.

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Geneva Motor Show outside the Swiss Confederation will take place in Doha until 14 October. Over 200,000 spectators are expected for the new format which includes static displays, dynamic tests on the track and on the desert dunes and multiple collateral events that promise to rejuvenate the cliché of car shows.

The 2023 Geneva Motor Show opened its doors at the Doha Convention Center, Qatar. To see it again on the shores of Lake Geneva, we will have to wait until next February, when it will return to its original location, promises Sandro Mesquita, CEO of Gims (Geneva International Motor Show): “The agreement with Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Tourism, dates back to July 2020 when Covid had not prevented the emirate from leaving its borders open. A ten-year commitment that includes five biennial editions of a true ‘motor festival’ that reinvents the format of car shows.”

31 manufacturers gathered in the salon of Doha to show ten world premieres (on paper) and around twenty regional ones. The only world premiere we will see in Europe will probably be the new Audi Q8 and perhaps the Chery Tiggo and Arrizo (hybrid/EV) in the versions adapted by the Italian DR. Also from China come other preview innovations that could soon arrive in Italy: the Omoda C5 and the Jaecoo J7 and J8, yet another SUV with almond-shaped eyes with sinuous lines and full optional equipment. The other world novelties are concept cars such as the Lazareth tricycle (French company) LM 250 F powered by the Maserati V8 and the LM 496 V2 flying motorcycle with split wheels that rotate to transform into a quadcopter with four jet engines, the same ones used for model airplanes, or the one-off Entop Simurgh, a two-seater coupé in carbon fiber.

There were also numerous electric vehicles on display. Anachronistic? Perhaps, given that we are in the homeland of oil which since 1939 has transformed the country’s economy from a commercial crossroads of the Persian Gulf, where fishing and pearl hunting were the foundations of the local economy, into a true energy superpower. In reality, petrodollars allow Qatar to carry out a rapid transition towards renewables, with solar at the center given that little rain falls in these parts (over 320 sunny days a year). “We aim to make Qatar – admitted Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Tourism – one of the most attractive destinations for international tourism thanks to a full calendar of international events”.

Also in the Middle Eastern preview is Kia’s entire EV range, four Lynk & Co models – the 01, the 03+, the 05 and the 09 -, the anti-Tesla Lucid Air, the BMW i5s and the super sports XM in the RED version , the Mercedes CLE, Class E and GLC AMG Coupé, the Delage D12, the 2026 livery of Audi Formula 1, the Porsche Mission FAW S9, the Vinfast VF6, VF8, VF9 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, Touareg and Teramont. And given that petrol here costs €50 per litre, the testosterone versions of the best-known SUVs find the right clientele. Ready to be purchased by the VIPs in white tunics who had dedicated and exclusive access to the show, four-wheel drive monsters such as the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Gazoo Racing, Nissan Patrol Nismo, Mercedes G63 Amg 4×42 or Land Rover Defender V8 130.