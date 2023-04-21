“Broad experience”: the new Helvetia boss is an old hand in the insurance business In the search for a successor to Philipp Gmür as CEO, the insurer Helvetia has struck gold. The board of directors has appointed Fabian Rupprecht from the management of the Dutch NN Group as the designated head of Helvetia. Rupprecht’s responsibilities will include implementing and driving the insurer’s strategy.

Headquarters of the Helvetia Group in St.Gallen. Image: PD

In October 2022, Philipp Gmür announced his resignation as head of the insurer Helvetia. To «mid 2023». However, Gmür deliberately took a broad view of this point in time, as he said in March on the sidelines of the balance sheet media conference. In other words: It can also be a little earlier or later, depending on how and when his successor is arranged.