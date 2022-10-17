Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>









Original title: Cai said | The new high price of lithium can not stop the decline in profits, the old “lithium king”Tianqi Lithium IndustryWhat’s wrong?

The performance of Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ) is not as good as it seems.

The company expects a net profit of 15.2 billion yuan to 16.9 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 2768.96% to 3089.83%; the third quarter net profit is expected to be 5 billion to 6.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1026.1% to 1363.92%. Benefiting from the improvement of the global new energy vehicle boom, the accelerated capacity expansion of lithium-ion battery manufacturers, and the recovery of orders for downstream cathode materials, the sales volume and average sales price of the company’s main lithium products increased significantly compared with the same period of the previous year.

Judging from the announcement data, Tianqi Lithium’s performance is “outrageous”. However, it will be found that the company’s third-quarter net profit is expected to drop by 7% to 28% month-on-month.

peerGanfeng Lithium Industry(002460.SZ)’s performance forecast shows that the company expects a net profit of 14.3 billion yuan to 15.3 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 478.29% to 518.73%; the third quarter net profit of 7.046 billion yuan to 8.046 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 567.19% Straight 661.88%. On a month-on-month basis, the company’s third-quarter net profit is expected to increase by 89% to 116%.

Ganfeng Lithium Industry and Tianqi Lithium Industry, why did the net profit of one increase sharply and the other decline? What happened to Lao Li Wang Tianqi Lithium Industry?

The sequelae of losing the car

The lack of stamina of Tianqi Lithium’s performance is closely related to the previous solution of the debt crisis by “losing the car to protect the handsome”.

Tianqi Lithium is the world‘s leading new energy material enterprise with lithium as its core. The company currently deploys lithium resources in China, Australia and Chile. Its business covers key stages of the lithium industry chain, including the development of hard rock lithium ore resources, the processing and sales of lithium concentrates, and the production and sales of lithium chemical products. The main business includes lithium concentrates Production and sales of products and lithium compounds and their derivatives (including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride and lithium metal).

Tianqi Lithium’s lithium concentrates all come from the Greenbush Lithium Mine in Western Australia. Greenbush is one of the world‘s lowest-cost major producers of spodumene. Production costs for other lithium concentrate producers are typically higher than Greenbush, with a sustainable total cost (CIF China) cost per ton of concentrate production above $386/t, while Greenbush’s 2021 lithium concentrate cost is $271/t (production cost normalized to 6% lithium oxide lithium concentrate). In addition, the company also owns the mining rights of Sichuan Yajiang Cuola Lithium Mine, as well as a 20% stake in Shigatse Zabuye and a 22.16% stake in SQM, in order to deploy lithium mines and salt lake brine resources at the same time.

With so many high-quality resources in hand, Tianqi Lithium’s performance has not risen. The reason is still related to the debt storm in 2020.

In 2018, the company acquired a 23.77% stake in SQM for US$4.066 billion (about 25.92 billion yuan).Accompanying this is the company’sCITIC BankThe leading M&A loan syndicate (hereinafter referred to as the syndicate) signed a M&A loan of US$1.884 billion (approximately RMB 12.4 billion). In November 2020, the company announced that it has suspended the payment of some M&A loan interest due within 2020. The company has a substantial debt default.

In order to get out of trouble, Tianqi Lithium broke its arm to survive. In December 2020, the company sold a 49% stake in its core subsidiary TLEA to investor IGO in exchange for $1.4 billion. It is worth mentioning that TLEA owns a 100% stake in the Greenbush Lithium Mine, the most important source of Tianqi Lithium, as well as the most important lithiation project in Australia, Quenana, with an annual output of 48,000 tons of lithium hydroxide.

The US$1.4 billion solved the urgent needs of Tianqi Lithium, and the company’s leverage crisis has now been lifted. In the first half of the year, the company raised about HK$13.458 billion through the Hong Kong stock IPO to repay bank loans and reduce the scale of liabilities. As of the end of August, the company has repaid all the CITIC syndicated M&A loans and other financial liabilities, and the asset-liability ratio has dropped significantly. The gearing ratio decreased to about 28% by the end of July (unaudited).

The sale of core assets has cost Tianqi Lithium the world’s largest lithium mine producer. According to the Wood Mackenzie Report, in 2020, the company is the world’s largest lithium ore producer in terms of output, with a market share of 16%; by 2021, the company has relegated to the world’s fourth largest and Asia’s second largest producer of lithium compounds , the market share fell to 7% and 12% respectively.

Who is my own?

As soon as the debt crisis was resolved, Tianqi Lithium started to “reward the three armed forces”.

While releasing the semi-annual report, Tianqi Lithium plans to repurchase shares with its own funds of not less than 136 million yuan (inclusive) and not more than 200 million yuan (inclusive), and the repurchase price does not exceed 150 yuan per share (inclusive). ), and the repurchased shares will be used for the employee stock ownership plan.

Tianqi Lithium’s employee stock ownership plan is full of “routines”. Different from ordinary companies that use net profit or revenue as the assessment criteria, the company set the performance assessment as “by the end of 2024, the company’s total lithium chemical product production capacity will reach 90,000 tons of lithium carbonate (equivalent).”

Tianqi Lithium has set a “simple difficulty”. From the perspective of development trends, in 2021, the output of Talison, the company’s holding subsidiary, will be equivalent to 127,100 tons of LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent). According to the company’s 50% underwriting rights, Talison alone has 63,600 tons of LCE. According to the company, as of September 17, the total annual production capacity of lithium chemical products reached 68,800 tons. In addition, the Australian Quinana project with an annual output of 48,000 tons of lithium hydroxide and the Suining Anju project with an annual output of 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate are in the trial production or construction stage. On the whole, the company’s medium-term planned lithium chemical product production capacity has exceeded 110,000 tons per year. . In the first half of this year, my country’s lithium carbonate production growth rate was as high as 42.4%. According to this growth rate, the “assessment” of Tianqi Lithium’s employee stock ownership plan is not difficult to complete.

In order to be more “intimate”, Tianqi Lithium even started “0 yuan purchase”. According to the announcement, the company will be transferred to employees at 0 yuan per share in this employee stock ownership plan. In this regard, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has questioned the rationality of the “0 yuan purchase”, whether it is in line with the “Guiding Opinions on the Implementation of the Pilot Employee Stock Ownership Plan for Listed Companies” The basic principle of “be responsible for your own profits and losses, bear your own risks” and whether it harms listed companies and interests of minority shareholders.

The cycle that cannot be avoided

Tianqi Lithium’s employee stock ownership plan does not set a profit target, which is probably related to the cyclical industry in which the company operates.

Since 2021, affected by the continuous development of terminal new energy vehicles and energy storage industry, the industry’s demand for lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide has increased by leaps and bounds. At the same time, because the development of upstream spodumene is often affected by various factors such as geographical restrictions, reserve scale, mining difficulty, and infrastructure conditions, the expansion cycle is long and the supply increment is slow. Stimulated by the tight supply of lithium salts and the mismatch between upstream and downstream industries, the price of lithium salts has exploded. Taking battery-grade lithium carbonate (99.5%) as an example, the price has risen from 53,000 yuan/ton at the beginning of 2021 to 526,000 yuan/ton on October 14, continuing to hit a record high and rising nearly tenfold.

The soaring price of upstream lithium salts has directly affected the cost of downstream new energy vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, Tesla, Xiaopeng,BYD(002594.SZ) and other leading car companies have raised prices, ranging from 3% to 10%.

For new energy vehicles, only cost reduction can drive the replacement of downstream automobiles. Therefore, in the long run, the price increase of lithium products restricts the development of the industry, and some market demands are suppressed by high prices. In the future, with the advent of the profit cycle of lithium mines, many mining companies have resumed production, the industry supply situation is expected to improve, and the price of lithium salt products will decline.

Once the price of lithium salt retreats, the performance of Tianqi Lithium will also face a test.

