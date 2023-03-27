Topic picture | IC Photo

Recently, Meituan released its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

This year, Meituan further promoted the “retail + technology” strategy and increased investment in scientific research. At the same time, realize self-burden reduction, reduce marketing expenses, and reduce investment in businesses with low return on investment ratios to achieve high-quality development. From the perspective of financial data, the adjusted net profit has turned around in both the quarter and the year.

Financial data show that Meituan’s Q4 revenue in 2022 will increase by 21.4% year-on-year to 60.13 billion yuan. Although it has declined from the previous quarter, it is higher than the market’s expected 57.92 billion yuan. The net loss was 1.08 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 79.7%. The adjusted net profit measured under non-IFRS was 8.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year turnaround.

The company’s annual revenue increased by 22.8% year-on-year to 219.95 billion yuan, which was also higher than the expected 217.78 billion yuan. The net loss for the year was 6.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 71.6%. The adjusted net profit measured under non-international financial reporting standards was 28.3 100 million yuan, turned from loss to profit year-on-year.

01.Reduce costs and increase efficiency to achieve a definite goal

Merchants and users have made Meituan’s current achievements.

In 2022, the number of active merchants on the platform will increase by 5.1% year-on-year to 9.3 million, and the average number of transactions per transaction user per year will increase by 14.1% year-on-year to 40.8. Especially on the instant retail platform Meituan Flash Shopping, its annual transaction users and annual active merchants both increased by nearly 30% year-on-year, and the peak single-day order volume in December exceeded 11 million, reflecting the inherent potential of this business.

In addition to the increase in business volume, the improvement of Meituan’s profit situation is also related to the company’s cost reduction and efficiency increase to a certain extent.

In order to survive the winter, major Internet companies are reducing unnecessary expenses. On the one hand, Meituan reduces the investment in businesses with low return on investment, and on the other hand, it reduces the overall subsidy costs of the platform.

After assessing its return on investment, Meituan shifted Meituan taxi-hailing from its own operation to an aggregation model, which mitigated new business losses. The data shows that the operating loss of new business narrowed from RMB 35.9 billion in 2021 to RMB 28.4 billion in 2022.

Based on cost control measures, the company’s sales and marketing expenses also decreased from RMB 11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB 10.8 billion in the same period of 2022, and the percentage of revenue decreased from 22.7% to 17.9% year-on-year. The reason is related to the high-quality development established by the company.

Meituan believes that the current consumption habits of users in the food delivery industry have been formed, and the method of acquiring users through subsidies has become invalid. In the future, sustainable development will be achieved by tapping the value of the stock and finding new consumption.

In addition, the cost of sales also increased from RMB 37.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB 43.2 billion in the same period of 2022, and the percentage of revenue decreased by 4.0 percentage points year-on-year from 75.8% to 71.8%.

However, Meituan’s cost reduction and efficiency increase are not blind. In order to further promote the “retail + technology” strategy, the company is continuing to increase investment in scientific research in key areas. The financial report shows that Meituan’s annual R&D expenditure increased by 24% year-on-year to 20.7 billion yuan, a record high. Make cost reduction and efficiency increase targeted.

02. Instant retail becomes the “dark horse” of core local commercial business

The impact of the epidemic is superimposed with fierce external competition. In 2022, Meituan will still fight in the field of local life services. Based on the advantages of rich application scenarios, Meituan has fully met the consumption needs of users through instant retail and high-quality online and offline supply, and achieved performance growth.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenue of Meituan’s core local commercial business (including the original catering takeaway and in-store, hotel and tourism divisions, as well as Meituan’s flash shopping, homestay and transportation ticketing, etc.) increased by 17.4% year-on-year to RMB 43.5 billion. Operating profit increased by 41.0% year-on-year to RMB 7.2 billion. The full-year operating profit in 2022 will be 29.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 57%.

In this report card, the catering takeaway business that benefited from the epidemic has made a lot of contributions, but at the same time, the in-store, hotel and tourism business has also offset part of the income due to the drag of the epidemic.

However, due to the fact that it has established a strong consumer mindset, and that Meituan has launched traffic support and joint marketing plans including “time-honored brands” to stimulate local merchants, in 2022, the annual active merchants of Meituan’s stores will continue to grow. Compared with 2021, there will be an increase of nearly 500,000 stores.

Now, the impact of the epidemic is slowing down, and the in-store business will improve in the context of economic recovery, while the fast-growing take-out business has entered a new cycle.

Food delivery is the core business of Meituan. Last year, the daily peak order volume of this business exceeded 60 million orders, and the user stickiness of consumers has continued to increase in the past few quarters. However, after more than 10 years of development, food delivery has changed. It is no longer necessary to use subsidies to cultivate users’ consumption habits in this area, but to tap the stock value and find new consumption needs.

This will become a breakthrough for the future development of Meituan’s food delivery.

Compared with the food delivery industry, the instant retail characterized by minutes has just become the outlet of the retail industry. Meituan predicts that by 2026, the scale of the instant retail market will reach 1 trillion.

In order to share the “cake” in this market, Meituan has vigorously integrated merchant resources, improved delivery timeliness, and invested a lot of research and development funds to create drone delivery.

As of the end of 2022, Meituan’s drones have delivered more than 120,000 orders. Last year, the number of orders completed exceeded 100,000. The average delivery time is about 12 minutes, which is nearly 150% more efficient than the average 30 minutes of traditional delivery. Currently, Meituan’s drone routes have covered 18 communities and office buildings, providing services for nearly 20,000 residents.

Through digital technology, Meituan’s instant retail business has developed rapidly. Meituan’s Q4 instant delivery orders increased by 13.6% year-on-year to 4.83 billion orders, and the annual instant delivery order volume increased by 14% year-on-year to 17.7 billion orders. Among them, the peak daily order volume of food delivery exceeded 60 million.

In addition to food and beverage delivery, in Q4 of 2022, the volume of commodity orders including medicines, flowers, daily groceries and mobile phones will increase sharply.

The single-day peak order volume exceeded 11 million orders, and the annual transaction users and annual active merchants of Meituan Flash Shopping both increased by nearly 30% year-on-year, driving the entry of offline stores. There are nearly 300,000 convenience stores and small supermarkets related to instant retail on the Meituan platform, which is more than double the number in 2019. The sales volume of merchants has increased by more than 400% compared with 2019, and the variety of products is three times that of 2019.

Meituan, which strives to develop breadth and depth, has also launched a supplementary format of the instant retail network – Lightning Warehouse, which provides users with a 24-hour instant consumption experience relying on the food delivery system.

03. The future of life service industry

After the epidemic policy is changed, the recovery of consumption has become a trend, and market competition will also be fully launched.

At present, platforms including short videos have already started local life, but Meituan’s leading position in the industry is not easy to shake, especially the cumulative business of takeaway and store delivery.

Meituan’s food delivery business has a solid foundation in terms of the number of customers, number of merchants, and delivery network. Third-party reports show that its distribution network density is also higher. In 2022, there will be 6.24 million riders earning income on the Meituan platform, and JD.com (JD Daojia + Dada) has just reached the million level.

This means that Meituan can provide users with various categories of products while meeting the timeliness requirements of users. These advantages of Meituan have become barriers that are difficult for other competitors to break through. At present, Meituan’s food delivery 1P (Meituan delivery) business accounts for about 67% of the total, which can guarantee user experience, while the short video platform can only provide group meal delivery services with third-party participation.

An efficient distribution network also provides strong support for the future development of instant retail on the platform.

Benefiting from the previous epidemic, consumers have established a mentality for instant retail consumption, and merchants have also begun to actively embrace this part of online dividends. The huge and sophisticated logistics system of Meituan keeps the instant retail service at the minimum level of minutes, which is attractive to both buyers and sellers. This laid the foundation for its subsequent expansion of the coverage of supermarkets and convenience stores to optimize the supply of different categories.

The “lightning warehouse” supply model that Meituan is exploring is also expected to open up market space for its instant retail business.

The shelves of the Lightning Warehouse are denser and can accommodate more SKUs than ordinary supermarkets and convenience stores. The variety of products is higher, which helps to increase the unit price of customers. Moreover, there are more consumption scenarios in the lightning warehouse, and the 24-hour operating model has brought more orders to it. According to the forecast of Tianfeng Securities, it is estimated that by 2025, the market size of Lightning Warehouse will reach 83 billion.

Turning the taxi-hailing business with a low return on investment into light operation is an important measure for the platform to reduce losses.

After evaluating the return on investment of the ride-hailing business and the current market situation, Meituan decided to reduce resource investment and allocation, and shift from the previous self-operation to an aggregated service model that strengthens cooperation with third-party service providers. This will save a lot of expenses and improve the efficiency of cost reduction and efficiency increase.

What’s more important is the reason behind Meituan’s adjustment of the car-hailing business. The management explained in the conference call that “when it is found that the growth model of a business is inconsistent with expectations for a long period of time, or the strategic value of the business is limited, it cannot be achieved in the long run. Necessary adjustments will be made when independently profitable.”

This means that some unprofitable businesses will be marginalized in the future. This kind of “break away” business philosophy will help the platform to accelerate its profitability.