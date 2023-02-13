Sina Auto News On February 13, 2023, Kia’s new K3 was officially launched. The new car’s exterior and interior design and configuration have been upgraded. In terms of power, the new car offers 1.5L and 1.4T options. According to the configuration, a total of 6 models are launched, and the official price range is 112,900 to 143,900 yuan. After enjoying comprehensive discounts, the flying price starts from 89,900 yuan.

The official also enjoys 8 listing privileges, starting from only 89,900 yuan after comprehensive discounts. (Limited to customers who placed orders through the Kia Douyin official flagship store from February 1st to February 28th, and need to complete the verification at the store and purchase the car before March 31, 2023).

In terms of appearance, the new Kia K3 mainly adjusts the front face. The new front face shape is the same as that of the current K5, and adopts a new tiger-style front face design. For the young and bold.

In addition, the headlight group has changed to an “eye-opening” design and a honeycomb-shaped front grille, and there is a trapezoidal high-gloss air intake grille and spoiler below, making the overall sporty style more obvious.

On the side of the body, the new Kia K3 uses a straighter waistline to highlight the slenderness of the body, while the slip-back roof is relatively gentle, which can provide more headroom for the rear passengers while ensuring the visual effect. In terms of body size, the length, width and height are 4660/1780/1450mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2700mm, which is the same as the current model.

The overall shape of the rear part is simple and elegant, and the multi-level line processing makes the rear look more three-dimensional, while the raised lines above the trunk lid create the effect of a duck tail, which enhances the sense of movement of the rear. The rear bumper also adopts the diffuser style, which is more sporty. In addition, the new K3 will provide transparent white, pearl white, aurora black, pulsating red, diamond sea blue, interstellar gray and star yellow, a total of 7 options, of which star yellow is a new color.

The interior design is not much different from the current model, mainly the configuration has been adjusted. The new car is equipped with a 10.25-inch colorful instrument and a 10.25-inch AVNT smart display, and is equipped with mobile phone wireless charging, Kia Connect intelligent interconnection system, L2+ level intelligent driving assistance system and other configurations.

For details, the 10.25-inch multimedia screen improves the R angle of the screen, which makes the overall design more advanced. The interior is also equipped with the latest UI design and the latest Baidu Zhilian Internet System 3.0, which supports car navigation, mobile phone interconnection, car music, Interconnected functions such as voice control, smart parking lot, and takeaway. At the same time, it also provides substitute parking, rear seat mute and other modes.

In terms of safety configuration, mid-to-high-end models will also be equipped with L2+ level assisted driving systems, including merging assist, lane departure warning, lane keeping, active braking, fatigue driving reminder, door opening warning, forward collision warning, full-speed adaptive cruise and automatic driving. Adapt to far and near light and other functions.

In terms of power, the new car will continue to use two engines, 1.5L and 1.4T, with maximum power of 115 horsepower and 140 horsepower, and maximum torque of 143.9 Nm and 211 Nm. In terms of transmission, the 1.5L model is matched with an 8-speed CVT gearbox; the 1.4T model is matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

