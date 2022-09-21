Listen to the audio version of the article

Observing its sinuous lines, modern and classic at the same time, one is in fact enchanted. The House of the trident with the new Granturismo had the ability and the courage to make it a modern car – it will also be available in a full electric version – without distorting it in any way. The most awaited car of the trident brand is already on the road, even before its official presentation, driven by a selected number of employees.

On the livery, in addition to the trident, the number 75 to indicate the return of a Maserati icon born 75 years ago. It all started in 1947 with the A6 1500, a model with a revolutionary spirit, the forefather of a type of car that did not exist before, and which influenced the entire world automotive scene and subsequent generations of Maserati road cars.

75 years of history and 12 editions

Maserati Granturismo represents one of the Italian excellences of the post-war period when the country demonstrated to the world its strength, optimism and lightness, the desire to do things, but also to have fun. In that historic moment, Maserati solves an equation that seemed impossible: a new idea of ​​luxury mobility capable of combining performance and comfort together. Today it is a high-performance car, also suitable for long and comfortable journeys, 100% representative of Made in Italy.

The new GranTurismo is equipped with a rear-wheel drive 3-liter Neptune V6 engine that will take the place of the previous generation’s naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8. It will be available in two variants, Modena e Trophyand in the 100% electric one Thunderbolt.

Already appreciated even before the announcement

On the occasion of the Turin meeting with trade unions and institutions, during which the CEO of the Stellantis Group, Carlos Tavares, illustrated the Group’s future projects, including the new hub for the circular economy and hybrid engines that will see the light at Mirafiori, there was time for a comment on the new GranTurismo: the Portuguese entrepreneur called it “one of the most beautiful cars if not the most beautiful I’ve seen in my life, I’m very impatient to see the final version and share it with you “. Mirafiori will be the plant that will produce the new Maserati jewel from next year.