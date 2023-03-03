500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/> Bitauto News Recently, Bitauto editors photographed the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV at the dealership. Compared with the current model, the new car has undergone all-round upgrades in terms of shape, interior and configuration, and for the first time, a 7-seater model has been added for consumers to choose. It is reported that the new car is expected to go on sale in March. See also Nearly 40 new energy vehicles have raised their guide prices, Tesla has the most frequent price hikes / SAIC Volkswagen has the smallest increase

After the new C-class, the new family-style interior design style first installed on the new S-class is now distributed to the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV model. While the interior style is in line with the new S-class of the big brother, both the interior design and the level of materials exude a strong luxurious atmosphere.