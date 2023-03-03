Bitauto News Recently, Bitauto editors photographed the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV at the dealership. Compared with the current model, the new car has undergone all-round upgrades in terms of shape, interior and configuration, and for the first time, a 7-seater model has been added for consumers to choose. It is reported that the new car is expected to go on sale in March.
After the new C-class, the new family-style interior design style first installed on the new S-class is now distributed to the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV model. While the interior style is in line with the new S-class of the big brother, both the interior design and the level of materials exude a strong luxurious atmosphere.