Bitauto News Recently, Bitauto editors photographed the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV at the dealership. Compared with the current model, the new car has undergone all-round upgrades in terms of shape, interior and configuration, and for the first time, a 7-seater model has been added for consumers to choose. It is reported that the new car is expected to go on sale in March.

After the new C-class, the new family-style interior design style first installed on the new S-class is now distributed to the new Mercedes-Benz long-wheelbase GLC SUV model. While the interior style is in line with the new S-class of the big brother, both the interior design and the level of materials exude a strong luxurious atmosphere.

technology. The information declared by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that the GLC 260 L model has a maximum power of 150kW, and the GLC 300 L model has a maximum power of 190kW. The transmission part is matched with a 9-speed automatic transmission and equipped with a new generation of 4MATIC four-wheel drive system. In addition, a plug-in hybrid model is also expected to be launched together.

