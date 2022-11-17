BNP Paribas further expanded its offer by issuing the first series of new Mini Future Certificates on Italian, German and American 10-year government bonds on Borsa Italiana. The current context is in fact characterized by a greater risk of recession, with galloping inflation which is forcing the central banks to undertake a rate hike policy and this has caused a strong depreciation of the bond market which has also affected the most cautious.

The new Mini Future Certificates

To allow investors to take a position on interest rates, BNP Paribas has launched a new range of Mini Future Certificates tradable on the SeDex of Borsa Italiana which allow leveraged investing both upwards (Mini Futures Long) and downwards (Mini Futures Short) on government bonds with a low initial investment and low bid/ask spread. Furthermore, the price of these instruments is unaffected by implied volatility.

Thanks to their characteristics, these tools are particularly suitable for prosecution portfolio hedging strategies.

Dynamic leverage

Among the main advantages offered by the Mini Future Certificates is the possibility of amplifying the movements of the underlying thanks to the use of financial leverage, which allows the investor to use only a part of the capital that he would have had to use in the case of a direct investment in the underlying and without margination problems. The rest of the capital, equal to the Strike, is in fact made available by the issuer.

Knock Out level

These Certificates are also characterized by the presence of a Knock-out level which works as an automatic stop loss mechanism, whereby it is not possible to lose more than the invested capital. Furthermore, unlike “fixed leverage” certificates, these instruments are characterized by theabsence of the compounding effect: the leverage of the Mini Futures varies according to the variations of the underlying, while it remains constant for the fixed leverage.

The price of the Mini Long Future reflects the difference between the price of the underlying and the strike level, i.e. the value of the underlying established at the beginning of the life of the product which determines the leverage effect, divided by parity and any exchange rate.

Conversely, to calculate the price of Mini Future Shorts, the difference between the strike and the price of the underlying is considered, divided by parity and any exchange rate. However, the maximum loss of an investment in Mini Futures can never be greater than the invested capital. This is thanks to the presence of the Knock-Out level, a value which, once reached, causes the extinction of the Mini Future itself.

Wide choice

The new range on Government Bonds counts today overall 27 Mini Future including 5 Mini Long on BTP11 overall in both short and long versions on the Bund Future and finally 11 products with both faculties related to T-Note americano.

“We are proud to have further expanded our offer with Mini Futures on BTPs, Bunds and T-Notes, the only variable leverage products on the market, which allow investors to bet on the rise/fall of interest rates and to hedge of bond portfolios”. Comment Nevia Gregorini, Head of Exchange Traded Solutions di BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking.

More information on the new Mini Future Certificate range is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/certificates-leva/mini-future-certificate.