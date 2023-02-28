The new Model 2 is coming?Tesla will hold its first investor day: cheaper than Model 3

News on February 28,Tesla’s first investor day will be held on March 1, 2023 local timeAccording to Musk’s previous disclosure, it will announce the details of the long-term strategy and the next-generation Tesla platform that day.

Recently, some overseas media have speculated that on the same day, Musk may announce news about Tesla’s new entry-level sedan “Model 2”, and even release a blockbuster directly to release the car.

So what kind of car is the Model 2? The report pointed out that the Model 2 will be produced on a new platform,Compared with Model 3, its length will be about 15% shorter, its weight will be about 30% lighter, and its battery will be about 25% smaller, thereby reducing production costs by 37%. However, Model 2’s single-car gross profit margin can still exceed 20%.。

There is also news that the Tesla Model 2 may be limited to the Chinese market. This small car with a small battery and a cruising range of about 300 kilometers has performed well in the local market. Announced on January 1.

Interestingly, in the recent Tesla official video, a drawing of a brand new model has been leaked, and it is not Model 3, nor Model Y, maybe it is the new model that will be released.

Musk has made it clear before that he will build a new car next, and the cost and price will be half of the Model 3, which is currently the lowest price among models on sale.market analysis estimate: 25,000 US dollars (about RMB 170,000), impacting 100,000-200,000 filesOnce this car is launched, it is bound to set off another wave of panic buying in the domestic market.