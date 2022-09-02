At the end of August, the first car of the new Nissan Teana rolled off the production line in the production workshop of Dongfeng Nissan Xiangyang Plant, which also means that this car officially entered the market with a new image. Officially, The facelift model lasted 10 months and has undergone substantial upgrades in terms of styling, comfortable driving, intelligence and power. . The car will be officially launched at the 2022 Tianjin Auto Show on September 29.

As one of the three Musketeers of Japanese mid-size sedans, the Camry, Accord and Teana are the most popular models, but since the launch of the new generation of Teana,Because of its appearance is too similar to the younger brother Xuanyi, it has been criticized by consumers。

The off-the-line model is a mid-term facelift model, and the appearance has been greatly changed, but as many netizens have said, it does look like a stitching monster.



New Teana Real Shooting

Specifically, although the new car retains the large-sized inverted trapezoidal front grille, the shape of the middle grille has undergone major changes, and it has been replaced with horizontal strip elements to further stretch the car’s lateral viewing angle. At the same time, the fog lights on both sides are shaped. Also become more athletic.

However, it is precisely this slightly abrupt change that has been criticized by many people. Everyone said that it is not as good as Xuanyi’s atmosphere.“It doesn’t feel like Nissan, but like an old Changan sedan, and like a Volkswagen CC.”

The side of the new car has not changed much, it is still the standard mid-size sedan setting, its length, width and height are 4906/1850/1447mm respectively, the wheelbase is 2825mm, the tail, especially the use of LED light strips inside the taillights, makes it visually appealing. The effect becomes more fashionable.

It is worth noting that the ALTIMA logo of the new car has been moved from the lower right corner of the current model to the center of the taillight groups on both sides, and the exhaust layout with two outlets on both sides not only improves the recognition, but also adds a sense of visual hierarchy.

Interior photos have also been announced before, basically following the current design,It is still equipped with a floating central control screen, but its size seems to have increasedthe button layout below has also been adjusted, and it is expected that there will be an increase in functionality.

In terms of power,After the new car is domestically produced, it is expected to still provide 2.0L and 2.0T enginesof which the 2.0L can output a maximum of 156 horsepower and a peak torque of 197 Nm, and the 2.0T version can output a maximum of 243 horsepower and a peak torque of 371 Nm, which will still be matched with a CVT gearbox.