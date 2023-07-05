the new plans of the European governments

On June 30, 2023, the deadline for the proposal to update the data expired Integrated National Plans for Energy and Climate (PNIEC). These policy papers, compiled by each Member State and sent for the first time in the 2019-20 period, describe Member States’ energy and climate measures for the 2021-2030 period and are an important tool for transparency and accountability in the policy journey. ‘EU towards carbon neutrality in 2050.

The importance of plans at European level

The PNIEC process was designed to bridge the gap between the common goals and the energy sovereignty national. The European Union can only achieve the ambitious goals of its energy and climate policy through the efforts of the Member States, while its scope for action is limited. THE European treaties are the basis of this arrangement. Article 194 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union establishes that EU legislation cannot violate the right of member states to determine their own energy supply.

To reach the climate goals by 2030, which include a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990, a projected 11.7% increase in energy efficiency compared to a 2020 baseline scenario and the 42.5% target % (or 45%) of energy from renewable sources in the European energy mix, a joint effort by all Member States will be needed. So there are three risk scenarios main points to consider: the insufficiency of the individual plans within the framework of the European strategy, the possible free riding behavior of some countries and the inconsistency of the various national plans.

Why do the PNIECs have to be updated?

The updates of the PNIECs are of fundamental importance for the Union, since the EU’s ability to keep its promises on decarbonisation internationally depends on the result of this process. The main problem that the Union is facing is that the plans in their current version are not in line with the growth of ambitions and the enlargement of the energy acquis that occurred after the sending of the original plans for the 2021-2030 period. To deal with this eventuality, the regulation establishing the process for drafting and sending the PNIEC provides for the possibility of update plans only once during the reference decade.

From a strictly legal point of view, the updating of the plans is not binding. According to the regulation, each Member State is required to submit a proposal for an update by 30 June 2023 o provide the Commission with “the reasons justifying why the plan does not need to be updated”. However, considering the implementation of the Green Deal europeo in recent years, which led to the broadening of decarbonisation targets, and the external political changes represented by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on European energy security standards through the REPowerEU package of measures, it seems that the option to leave the 2020 plans unchanged is no longer viable.

To understand the difficulties that member countries encounter in updating their plans, it is sufficient to consult the guidelines released by the Commission as part of the revision of the PNIECs in December 2022. These guidelines include a list of over forty new regulations, energy policy proposals and measures that the Commission requires Member States to consider when updating their plans. An important element is the clarification requested by the Commission regarding i National Recovery and Resilience Plans (PNRR). In particular, Member States are requested to include in the updated PNECs a reference to the PNRRs and their REPowerEU chapters for each related policy and measure.

The updates must demonstrate that Member States are able to pursue an energy security policy which does not undermine, but rather enhances leadership dell’Ue in the context of climate change.

The update of the Italian plan

Il Italian government, through the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security (MASE), announced the sending of the update proposal to the European Commission on 30 June. On July 4, however, the ministry clarified that what was sent to Brussels was a summary of the updated plan, while the actual document is still being worked on.

As regards the Italian contribution to the common main objectives, the synthesis sent by the government expects to reach a share of 40% renewable energy in gross final energy consumption by 2030 versus the 30% target in the plan delivered in December 2019 (in 2021, the share was 19%). The summary also provides for a reduction in energy consumption to 122 Mtoe for primary energy and 100 Mtoe for final energy by 2030 (the targets were 125 Mtoe and 104 Mtoe, respectively in the original plan). The government acknowledges that these projections are lower than those required by the current compromise text of the Energy Efficiency Directive. As regards the reduction of emissions in the transport sector, the proposal that has met with the greatest media coverage (as reported, for example, here, here and here) is that of reducing emissions by enhancing the smart workingas well as shortening the working week.

It is now up to the Commission Evaluate all proposed updates and ascertain whether they are fit for the purpose of achieving the pan-European goals. By the end of the year, the Commission will present the recommendations (non-binding) to each member country. At that point the States will have at their disposal six months more time to complete your plans. The timing also partly depends on the punctuality of the Member States in delivering the NECPs. While some countries, such as Spain and Slovenia, have submitted their proposals even before the deadline, Ireland’s Environment Ministry, for example, has announced that it will not be able to meet the deadline.

But it’s not just the Commission that will be examining the plans. Even before the submission of the draft update, some organizations have published analyses procedural and substantive of the PNIEC submission process, and the proposal was met with numerous (mostly critical) comments from the public and environmental and non-profit organizations. Given the Commission’s limited ability to intervene (politically or legally) in the completion of the updates, a public debate alert and lively is not only desirable, but absolutely necessary.

Cover photo ANSA – EPA/MORELL – BGG

