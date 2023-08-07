The new Pnrr on the table of the European Commission. The Italian government sends the review

ROMA – The new Pnrr is on the table of the European Commission. It is a note from Raffaele Fitto, the minister in charge of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, who announces that the Italian government today sent the revision proposal to Brussels.

The Commission confirms that it has received the reformulation of the Plan it envisages 144 changes, between investments and reforms. “Italy’s request to modify its plan – explains Brussels – is mainly based on the need to take into account the recent global headwinds, such as high inflation and supply chain constraints”.

The evaluation of Brussels

The European Commission itself will assess whether the revision satisfies the evaluation criteria set out in the regulation that established the Recovery Fund. In the event of a positive outcome, a proposal for an implementing decision will be sent to the EU Council, which will take note of the changes. The Council will then have up to four weeks to approve the Commission’s assessment.

So Meloni changes the Pnrr

The structure of the proposal incorporates the changes approved by the control room on 27 July and then transmitted to Parliament, which validated them with the approval of a majority resolution.

The most relevant novelty is RepowerEUthe additional chapter of the Pnrr which will allocate 19.2 billion to finance energy infrastructure, but also tax credits in favor of companies for Transition 5.0 and bonuses, intended for families with low incomes, for the energy efficiency of homes.

Mainly financing RepowerEU, which as a basic endowment can only count on 2.76 billion non-repayable funds, will be the approximately 16 billion of the nine measures that the government has decided to definance, canceling them from the Plan. A transfer that the Regions and Municipalities did not like at all because 13 of the 16 billion concern projects that have an impact on the territory, from those for the redevelopment of the suburbs to those for the prevention of the risk of hydrogeological instability and floods.

The node of canceled projects

Fitto has promised the representatives of the local authorities that the projects will be saved: the coverage, he explained, will come from other spending programmes, starting from the Development and Cohesion Fund. But in the past few days the governors, with a document, have criticized this approach because the refinancing of Pnrr projects through the FSC would subtract resources from the investments that had already been thought of as being financed with these funds. The question is on the table at the meeting that Fitto will hold at 1.30pm with the regional presidents themselves.

