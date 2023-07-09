The New President of Inditex Adds Exclusive Mercedes to Her Collection: A Dream SUV for Car Enthusiasts

Title: New President of Inditex Adds Exclusive Mercedes SUV to Personal Car Collection

Date: July 08, 2023

Time: 2:25 p.m.

Martha Ortega Perez, the newly appointed president of Inditex, has recently acquired a highly coveted Mercedes SUV to add to her personal car collection. This exclusive vehicle has become the desire of all SUV enthusiasts.

In June 2022, Martha Ortega Perez, the youngest daughter of Amancio Ortega, took over as the president of Inditex, the multinational company founded by her father in the 1980s. Prior to her appointment, she had spent more than 15 years working on the digital development of Zara, one of the company’s flagship brands.

Despite her father’s immense wealth and success, Amancio Ortega, who is now 87 years old, leads a modest and low-profile life. Examining his garage, one can see that he owns merely three cars, even though his wealth amounts to 72 billion euros.

In contrast, Martha Ortega Perez has clearly embraced her fortune and made savvy investments. As a graduate of the University of London Business School, she has proven her ability to utilize her wealth effectively. As a result, she recently opted to add one of the most desired Mercedes SUVs to her personal car collection.

The coveted vehicle in question is the Mercedes G-Class “Final Edition.” This limited edition van was manufactured in only 200 units globally. Mercedes designed this vehicle to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first G-Class release. Valued at a staggering 300 thousand euros, this exclusive SUV has quickly become a symbol of luxury and prestige.

Underneath its carbon fiber reinforced bodywork, the Mercedes G-Class “Final Edition” boasts a powerful V12 engine with a maximum power output of 630 horsepower. This translates into a top speed of 230 kilometers per hour when pushed to its limits. These exceptional features and exquisite craftsmanship have contributed to the Mercedes G-Class becoming one of the most sought-after vehicles in the market.

Martha Ortega Perez’s newest acquisition not only showcases her refined taste and passion for luxury vehicles but also further solidifies her status as a successful businesswoman. As she continues to make her mark as the president of Inditex, her personal car collection serves as a testament to her accomplishments and aspirations.

