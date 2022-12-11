On the afternoon of December 9th, Huawei held a winter full-scenario new product launch conference, officially bringing a series of new products including nova10 SE, Enjoy 50z, FreeBuds 5i, WATCH Buds, etc. Although there are no flagship mobile phone products, but this time The full-scenario products have really caught the eyes of netizens. Is Huawei going to start working again? Next, let us take a look at what products Huawei has released at this conference, and what work has been done?

cell phone

For this press conference, the focus of everyone’s attention may not be mobile phones, but full-scenario products, but mobile phones are the opening products, so we might as well take a look first.

The first is nova10 SE. This product focuses on the image of the protagonist, and is still endorsed by Guan Xiaotong. The familiar ID design looks really nova.

The lens adopts a highly recognizable Xingyao double-ring design, which is very beautiful with brilliant carving techniques;

nova10 SE has three colors: classic No. 10 color, fashionable mint green, and advanced gold black, which can meet the needs of more users;

The thickness of the fuselage is only 7.39mm, with a right-angle middle frame and a 6.67-inch OLED straight screen, which has both feel and appearance, but it is a bit puzzling to use side fingerprints.

In terms of imaging, 100 million pixels is the main focus this time, supplemented by an 8 million-pixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 million-pixel macro lens to form its imaging system, which is basically sufficient in this price range;

In terms of performance, nova10 SE is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 4500mAh battery and a 66W super fast charge, which can be fully charged in 38 minutes; it supports NFC, which can be used as a subway card or as an access control card, which is very practical;

Equipped with HarmonyOS 2.0.1 operating system, it supports super terminal, AI text recognition and other functions; the price starts from 1999 yuan.

Followed by Huawei Enjoy 50z, the main selling point of this thousand yuan phone product is large memory (256GB), large battery (5000mAh), and 50 million pixel high-definition three-camera (the other two are depth-of-field lenses and macro lenses). Starting from 1199 yuan, you can experience the HarmonyOS operating system, which is not to be missed.

Watches, earphones?

The first is the Huawei WATCH GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition, which is also the most expensive product at this conference, and it is also a collector’s edition product dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit.

It uses obsidian high-brightness nano-microcrystalline ceramics throughout, which is quite textured. If I remember correctly, this should be Huawei’s first black ceramic watch.

In addition, the obsidian spinel rotating crown, shell-patterned light gold bezel, and the ceramic body give it a high-end feel; the jade rabbit’s shiny new year dial is especially suitable for the upcoming Spring Festival. It is not difficult to see that Huawei WATCH GT 3 The Pro Collector’s Edition is a perfect gift.

In addition, Huawei WATCH GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition supports scientific sleep monitoring, women’s health management, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen management, ECG electrocardiogram analysis and other health management functions. For the next good wrist health equipment;

In terms of sports and health, it supports 300+ golf panoramic fairway views and 30 meters of leisure free diving;Support WeChat voice, text, emoticon package quick reply, WeChat payment, and you can also download more interesting applications.

In terms of price, the Huawei WATCH GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition is priced at 4,988 yuan, with a one-year membership of Vigorous Life as a gift. Are you satisfied with this price?

Another watch is the Huawei Children’s Watch 5X series, which brings innovations in form, dual-screen dual-camera, free flip, more convenient video calls, and more freedom to take pictures and identify objects;

The main screen is a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, which supports intelligent ambient light detection and adaptive brightness adjustment, suitable for daily use. The secondary screen is a 1.52-inch segment code screen, with classic electronic screen style, do-not-disturb mode, and tomato clock.

Interestingly, the watch body of the Huawei Children’s Watch 5X series can also be removed and used, and can also be rotated freely at 360°, which is very playable.

In addition, the positioning capability of the 5X series of Huawei children’s watches has also been greatly improved. Through the “find” network composed of hundreds of millions of Huawei devices, parents can still know the location information of their children through the smart care app when the watch is not connected to the Internet or turned off. Let care not drop, this function sounds actually opposite to the principle of Huawei Tag.

The earphone product is FreeBuds 5i, which is very suitable for use with nova10 SE. Its main highlights are: 1. The multi-mode deep noise reduction capability of up to 42dB can provide users with the most suitable noise reduction experience;

2. Smart interconnection ability, connect mobile phone or PC at the same time, seamlessly switch audio, daily use, work and life are correct, and there is also an audio service card, which makes the operation more natural;

3. It has a long battery life of 28 hours, and can listen for 4 hours after charging for 15 minutes.

The price of Huawei FreeBuds 5i is 599 yuan. In this price range, do you prefer to choose FreeBuds 4E or FreeBuds 5i?

There is also a product that is both a watch and a headset-Huawei WATCH Buds, which can be seen from the name alone. Its subtlety lies in the fact that the earphones are built into the watch, which is the industry’s first pop-up magnetic earphone watch.

Although the dial will be slightly thicker than traditional watches, it is within an acceptable range.Just think how cool it would be to pull out a pair of headphones from under the dial of your watch and put them on when you’re out and about.

As a watch, Huawei WATCH Buds has the functions that a watch should have, including health management and sports management, as well as many smart functions such as WeChat on the wrist, payment, access control card, traffic card, etc., which are very playable.

Of course, the price of Huawei WATCH Buds is also very particular. The price of 2988 yuan does not know how many people will pay for this innovation. We might as well wait and see.

other

Another product that has attracted more attention is Huawei Vision Glass smart viewing glasses, which are actually a substitute for the previous VR Glass. Since VR Glass only supported mobile phones equipped with Kirin chips at that time, the market has shrunk sharply. The discount promotion, the set price is only 1599 yuan, which directly boosted a wave of sales.

Since then, it is actually not difficult to speculate that new VR Glass products are coming.

The design of Huawei Vision Glass is still avant-garde and trendy. Wearing it will not cause a sense of weight, and the experience is very good; it can simulate a 120-inch virtual giant screen, making watching movies very immersive;

Micro OLED display, 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 53PPD, 1080P resolution, eye-catching brightness of 480 nits, German Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification, the overall configuration is not low; supports 0-500° myopia adjustment, can It is said to be good news for myopic users, no need to prepare separate lenses;

Support mobile phones, tablets, laptops, Mate50 series, Mate40 series, Mate30 series and P series and many other models can be used.

The glasses are priced at 2,999 yuan, and the actual market performance will take time to verify.

Huawei Tripod Selfie Stick Smart Control Version, in addition to being small and exquisite, its highlight is that it is Huawei’s first selfie stick that supports the search function, and it can be found at short distances and long distances.

In addition, it is also very rich in functions. The remote control range of the remote control can reach 10 meters, which can quickly start the camera, zoom the focal length, switch the front and rear cameras, etc. when the screen is off or locked;

There is also a short video mode blessing. The remote control can slide up and down the short video, like the short video and adjust the volume, freeing your hands. To be honest, this is better than the gesture recognition of the Mate40 series. With a stand, it is simply unnecessary. too cool;

In the slideshow mode, it can be connected to the PC via Bluetooth, and the slideshow can be turned up and down remotely, which is also suitable for work.

In terms of price, the price of 199 yuan is actually not bad, and it should be a hot product.

Huawei Smart Body Fat Scale 3 Bluetooth version, its biggest highlight is that the price is low enough, the rush price is only 99 yuan, which is currently the cheapest among Huawei body fat scales, and its appearance is not bad.

In terms of function, it is also unambiguous. Based on massive data and AI technology, it can accurately measure 13 important human body composition data. The HUAWEI TruFit body composition detection algorithm, the correlation of the measured fat mass results can be compared with the standard DEXA gold Standard, high accuracy.

Moreover, it can also bear the weight of luggage, pets, fruits and vegetables, etc., and it can be more than 100g, which can be regarded as opening up a new way of playing.

The above are all the new products of this conference. Which one are you more interested in?