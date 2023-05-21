The new Rai starts with an own goal, 2 pm suppressed: because it’s a blunder

Rai, that’s why the suppression of Ore 14 is a blunder

The Affaritaliani scoop yesterday announced that the presenter of the Rai2 Ore 14 program, Milo Infante, was “promoted” to co-hosting the afternoon of Rai 1 together with Roberta Capua. Already, but what happens to Ore 14, the creature transmission of Milo Infante? According to the Affaritaliani scoop, Ore 14 is closed.

Having been I guest in that program several times impassioning me and bringing my contribution to the analysis of news cases treated live by Milo and with the correspondents on the places of black crimes, I find Rai’s idea a serious mistake. And I explain why with a series of numbers and some considerations.

To realize how wrong it is to close Ore 14, just take a dip into the past, taking a random day in 2020: on November 18 the program, which had been on the air for a few weeks, lasted 50 minutes and barely exceeded 2% with 375,000 viewers. On Rai 1, the direct competitor Serena Bortone, starting from 22.5 on Tg1, obtained 12.5% ​​with 1 million 863 thousand viewers.

Already the following year, while the very expensive battleships of prime and late evening information were shipwrecked miserably, Ore 14 managed to exceed the Network’s target set at 4%, obtaining an unexpected 4.53% average with 600,000 viewers.

But Ore 14 achieved the real miracle this year: in spite of the continuous interruptions due to Question Time and sporting events (by the way, can anyone explain the meaning of the Rai channels dedicated to sport?) and above all the inclusion in the ‘within the program of two advertising blocks for a total of more than 6 minutes (in addition to the canonical 4 minutes and takes the lead), the program has literally taken flight, with episodes at an 8% share, peaks of over one million viewers and an average audience from January to May of 6.1% with 720,000 viewers.

Two years later, therefore, let’s examine an episode, that of 26 April 2023: on Rai 1 Serena Bortone, starting from 20% of the news programs, conquers 13.5% with 1 million 550 thousand viewers in the first part and on the 15th % with 1 million and 512 thousand in the second. 2 pm, starting from 7% of Tg2 features, it exceeds 8% with 882,000 viewers. As if to say that in two years the share has quadrupled.

Some might wonder at what price this result was achieved: well, the data, albeit unofficial, speak of a cost per episode 40% lower than those of competitors and of an interest in advertising which is evident from the “load” of blocks in the program: none in 2020, one in 2021, three in 2022 (one departing, one at 2.30pm and the last at 3.00pm, for a total of ten minutes out of the 70 scheduled. Rai tariff in hand, two 30-second spots are enough to repair the cost of the entire episode. Everything else ends up in mom Rai’s pockets.

A revolution, the one hypothesized in these hours, which not even the upper floors of viale Mazzini like, where someone has already calculated a loss (especially in the starting phase of the new program) of at least 2 points for Rai 1 and even 3 for Rai 2 , That in the absence of Ore 14 it would hardly exceed 3%. And for the same reasons, Pierluigi Diaco certainly doesn’t like him who, also thanks to the work of Infante’s team and his driving force, achieved a very good result in a previously completely shut down network.

So will the new director of day time Angelo Mellone be able to snatch the 2-3.30 pm slot from his colleague Paolo Corsini by placing yet another factual, a genre that has been disused for years even on satellite networks?

And again, it is never possible that Infante agrees to essentially take a step back by returning to co-host a program, perhaps even very far from his ropes, with an authorial group unknown to him, abandoning Ore 14 which the next season could reserve, also thanks to the weakness of Rai 1, big surprises?

