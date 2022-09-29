Original title: The new Redmi Note 12 series has passed the national 3C quality certification and supports 67W fast charging

IT House News on September 29th, on May 24th, Redmi released two new models, Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+, priced from 1699 yuan. Yesterday, a blogger exposed the configuration information of its iterative product, the new Redmi Note 12 series.

According to digital blogger @Digital Chat Station, the new Redmi Note 12 series has passed the national 3C quality certification, among which,The standard version of Redmi Note 12 code-named “M16” is still equipped with 67W wired fast charging, and the highlight is the high-end model code-named “M16U”. The blogger said that the new Redmi Note 12 series will be released soon.

In the comment area of ​​this Weibo, some netizens asked about the configuration of the Redmi tablet. The blogger said that this time Redmi has only one entry-level tablet, and the price of the Xiaomi tablet is as low as 1,500 yuan. There are differences between the Redmi tablet and the Xiaomi tablet.

According to the blogger’s previous revelations, the new Redmi Note 12 series may use the new MediaTek Dimensity 1 series platform, which uses TSMC technology, and a highlight of the new Redmi Note 12 series is the flagship fast charge.

On August 26, Xiaomi updated the chargers MDY-12-ED and 13-EU. The updated two support 17V-10.5A up to 178.5W and 20V-10.5A up to 210W super flash charge respectively. protocol. Given that the previous Redmi Note 11T Pro+ already supports 120W fast charging, the new Redmi Note 12 series launched this time is expected to support 180W or even 210W fast charging.

▲ Redmi Note11T Pro

IT House has learned that the Note 11T Pro series mobile phones previously released by Redmi use a 6.6-inch LCD screen and support 144Hz 7-speed variable speed high brush. At the same time, this series of mobile phones is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, and is equipped with LPDDR5 running memory for the first time on the Redmi Note series. In terms of imaging, the Note 11T Pro series mobile phones have a front 16-megapixel selfie camera and a rear 64-megapixel outsole main camera.

