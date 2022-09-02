(Original title: Huawei cars are on fire! Sales rose nearly 13 times in August, and the company lost 1.7 billion in the first half of the year. When will it turn around? The agency said this. The new regulations on the supervision of online drug sales came into effect in December, and these pharmaceutical e-commerce stocks have attracted attention)

Asking has become a dark horse in the new energy vehicle market in August.

On the evening of September 1, Celis disclosed the August production and sales report. The company sold 20,371 vehicles in August, a year-on-year increase of 5.95%. Among them, Celis sold 10,045 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1277.91%, and a month-on-month increase of nearly 40%. , sales exceeded 10,000 units for the first time.

As of August 31, the company’s annual cumulative sales of new energy vehicles was 73,557, a year-on-year increase of 238.41%; among them, Celis maintained rapid growth, with a cumulative sales volume of 39,433, a year-on-year increase of 1211.37%.

AITO, jointly created by Huawei and Celis, has become a dark horse in the new energy vehicle market in August. Behind the high year-on-year growth in sales of Celis is Huawei’s blessing. Under the layout of Celis’ car manufacturing and Huawei’s empowerment, the M5 and M7 have been successively launched. Following the release of the M5 at the end of last year, the second model, the M7, was released in July this year, and it took only 51 days from the official launch to the first delivery. The launch of Wenjie M7 is a “popular model”. According to its published data, the order volume of Wenjie M7 successfully exceeded 10,000 within two hours after the reservation was opened, and orders exceeded 60,000 in three days.

In addition, the Wenjie M5 EV, the first pure electric model of the Wenjie series, will be officially released at Huawei’s new product autumn launch conference on September 6. The Wenjie M5 EV will be the first pure electric model of the Wenjie series, positioned as a smart luxury pure electric SUV, which is expected to further enrich AITO’s product matrix.

An important reason for Wenjie’s big sales is the empowerment of Huawei’s thousand-store-level sales channels, leveraging Huawei’s offline experience stores around the world. As of August 25, Wenjie has a total of 781 sales stores in 190 cities, including user centers. 163, and 618 Huawei sales stores. It is expected that the number of Wenjie brand stores will expand to more than 1,200 by the end of this year, providing important support for the continuous hot sales of the Wenjie series.

It is worth noting that although the sales of Celis have been hot recently, the company has not stepped out of the quagmire of losses. In the first half of the year, Celis achieved an operating income of 12.416 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 68.14%, and a net profit loss of 1.727 billion yuan. As for the reasons for the loss, the company stated that it was due to the continuous investment in the research and development of new energy vehicle products, as well as the large investment in fixed assets in the early stage, the production and sales are still in the stage of climbing, and the depreciation and amortization expenses have increased; Product marketing, marketing expenses, labor costs have increased.

Haitong International said Celis is expected to break even by 2023. In the second half of the year, the sales of the Celis M7 and M5 EV will continue in the first half of the year, and with the help of Huawei’s strong channel advantages, the delivery volume in 2022 will be greatly increased. From 2022 to 2024, it is expected that the deliveries of Celis will be 93,000, 254,000 and 378,000, up 1043%, 172% and 49% year-on-year respectively.

Before the release of M7, the stock price of Celis reached an all-time high of 90.5 yuan. The latest price has dropped by nearly 30% compared with the high point. The market value has also dropped from the peak of more than 130 billion to less than 100 billion.

Stricter regulation of online sales of prescription drugs

According to the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation, recently, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Drug Online Sales” (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”), which will come into force on December 1, 2022. The “Measures” aim to standardize online drug sales and drug online trading platform service activities, and ensure the safety of public medication.

The “Measures” has 6 chapters and 42 articles, which clarify the main body qualifications and requirements of drug business enterprises engaged in drug online sales, and at the same time strictly manage the entire process of drug sales; require the platform to sign agreements with drug network sales companies to clarify the drug quality and safety responsibilities of both parties; Prescription drug online sales management to effectively prevent drug safety risks. In addition, the “Measures” also clarified the corresponding legal responsibilities for illegal online sales of drugs in accordance with the law.

It is reported that the pharmaceutical e-commerce track can be divided into three categories: B2B, B2C, and O2O according to its upstream and downstream business models. At present, the main players of B2C in the pharmaceutical e-commerce market include Ali Health, JD Health, 1yao.com, 360 Good Medicine, Good Pharmacist, and Pharmacy.com.

In recent years, the number of pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms has increased significantly, and the sales of prescription drugs have grown rapidly. According to Zhongkang CMH data, in the first half of the year, the scale of the pharmaceutical e-commerce B2C market reached 70.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25%. Driven by the 618 e-commerce promotion, sales in the month increased by 26% year-on-year. Among them, the e-commerce sales of prescription drugs increased by 51% year-on-year, the highest growth rate among all sub-categories.

Caitong Securities said that in the field of pharmaceutical e-commerce, JD Health and Ali Health have developed into the top two pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms in China thanks to the diversion of JD.com and Taobao user groups respectively, and remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the industry. It is estimated that the online market size will be about 1,227.5 billion yuan in 2030, and the 10-year CAGR growth rate will be 20.4%.

4 pharmaceutical e-commerce stocks have received high attention from institutions

According to Securities Times·Databao statistics, there are 18 A-share pharmaceutical e-commerce concept stocks in total. Most of the concept stocks are small and medium-sized, with the highest market value being Tongrentang, with the latest total market value of 61.456 billion yuan; Shanghai Pharmaceuticals followed closely with a market value of 57 billion yuan. In terms of institutional attention, Yixintang, Dashenlin, Yiling Pharmaceutical and Tongrentang are among the top 4 rating agencies, all of which are around 20.

Since the second half of the year, Guoxin Health and Yixintang have achieved the highest cumulative increase, both exceeding 17%; Yaoyibu, Baiyunshan, Tongrentang and Tai’antang have experienced larger declines, all exceeding 10%. The overall valuation of the industry is also at a low level. Renhe Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, Baiyunshan, Sinopharm, Kangenbei and other well-known companies are all less than 15 times the latest rolling price-earnings ratio.

Among the concept stocks, First Medicine and Intel Group achieved a year-on-year growth of more than 20% on the basis of their profits in the same period last year. Guoxin Health continued to lose money, and the range was narrowed. Tai’an Tang’s performance this year turned from profit to loss, down 121.81% year-on-year. Although the company’s net profit has been greatly reduced due to the significant reduction in the company’s Kangaiduo pharmaceutical e-commerce retail sales, the company still shows its optimism about the future of pharmaceutical e-commerce in its semi-annual report.

Disclaimer: All information content of Databao does not constitute investment advice. The stock market is risky, and investment should be cautious.