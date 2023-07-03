The new research, development and design center for Italy is born in Mirafiori: an operation worth 150-200 million

TURIN – The historic building of Mirafiori and the old ones”Central Bodies” of Turin will be reorganized. An intervention around the 150-200 million eurosalthough the scope of the operation is still being defined, to give new offices to 10 thousand engineerstechnicians and designers who work in Italy for Stellar. It will be ready in 2025.

It is one of the three grEEn-campuses announced in Europe, the other two being in Poissy in France, where work has already begun, and in Russelsheim in Germany. The goal is to strengthen the roots of the functions dedicated to designat the research e development and of the central bodies of Stellantis through innovative, sustainable and collaborative projects.

“With each new grEEn-campus, we are redesigning our iconic buildings to bring them more in line with our new hybrid ways of working, as a significant number of our colleagues are taking advantage of the flexibility of agile working, while at the same time helping to reduce carbon footprint of the Company,” he said Xavier ChereauChief Human Resources & Transformation Officer di Stellantis.

“We want to offer our employees a completely new experience in terms of time spent on site by encouraging internal exchanges and with other companies that promote joint development and collective intelligence, integrating the experience of working remotely. It is an ambitious project, both for the company and for the employees, which will help us achieve our goal of zero carbon emissions and become an ideal place to work,” explained the manager.

The global head of personnel of the automotive group, participated by Exor which also controls Republic, he also met the metalworkers’ unions. The first reactions from Fim, Fiom, Uilm and Fismic were positive, even if the metalworkers of the CGIL underlined that it is a reorganization and not new hires. Chéreau replies that before assume we must first understand the market and project scenarios, also in order not to find ourselves in a crisis situation that leads to restructuring.

Some features of the future structure: integration of photovoltaic panels in architecture, use of very low consumption ventilation technologies, reuse of materials, architectural choices that ensure environmental efficiency, resilience and adaptability to climate change, large green spaces that contribute to thermal regulation and employee well-being. There will also be a social impact: tomorrow’s work spaces will be eco-responsible and fully adapted to the new hybrid working methods. All to help reduce Stellantis’ carbon footprint.

The operation fits into the plans of the former Hub for the circular economy of Stellantis, which will be launched in 2023 in the Mirafiori area.

Then there is the Battery Technology Center where performance tests and validation of battery components (cells/modules/packs) will be conducted during development and production phases. The official inauguration will take place in the second half of this year.

As part of the joint venture with Punch Powertrain, called e-Transmissions Assembly, Turin will also host an advanced facility for the production and supply of innovative eDCT transmissions for the company’s new generation of hybrid and Phev models. His contribution will help Stellantis further electrify its brand portfolio with clean, safe and accessible solutions. The structure will become operational at the beginning of 2024. The full-electric Fiat and Abarth 500, Maserati Levante, Quattroporte, Ghibli and the brand new GranTurismo and GranCabrio are produced in Turin, also available in the 100% electric Folgore version.