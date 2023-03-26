The increase in arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers at the external borders of the European Union recorded in the last year has brought the role of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, which has the task of assisting Member States in managing the EU’s external border. European leaders, as well as the Commission, did not fail to underline its importance, even during the last European Council, in light of the growth of irregular arrivals.

In general, in recent years the Agency has increased its responsibilities in various areas of European migration policies, from management of land and sea borders ai repatriations. However, Frontex faces this moment of growing exposure after going through a major scandal in 2022, which led to the resignation of its director Fabrice Leggeri.

The context: the increase in asylum seekers in 2022

EU member states received during around 2022 960,000 asylum requests – in addition to welcoming beyond 4 million Ukrainian refugees. An increase of about 50% compared to the previous year, which brings asylum requests to the highest levels since 2016. Mainly, the requests are filed in Germany (243,000), France (156,000), Spain (117,000 ) and Austria (101 thousand). Italy has instead received about 75,000 requests. In the meantime, also in conjunction with the policies of the Meloni government, Italy has brought the issue of irregular arrivals back to the table of European leaders through the Central Mediterraneanwhich in 2022 reached their highest levels since 2017.

Another front almost completely ignored in Italy, but very pressing in Europe, concerns the so-called Balkan route. According to Frontex data, in 2022 there were about 145,000 irregular entries through the Western Balkans, an increase of 136% compared to 2021. Since last autumn, the EU has therefore called on the countries of the region to collaborate more, requesting in particular thealignment of visa policies of countries like Serbia to discourage departures towards the EU border. In general, on this and other fronts – such as that of the Mediterranean advocated by Italy – the EU is moving in an increasingly restrictive direction. This is where Frontex comes into play.

An increasingly involved agency

The ever deeper involvement of Frontex in European migration policies is nothing new in recent months. The New Pact on Migrations and Asylum promoted by the European Commission in 2020, in fact, it proposes a prominent role for the Agency, called for example to support the Member States also on the issue of the repatriation of irregular migrants to their countries of origin. The role of Frontex is also underlined by the invitation addressed to the Agency – contained in the new Plan for the Central Mediterranean Route – to deepen the theme of search and rescue operations operated by NGOs in the Mediterranean. On the facing rescues at sea however, it is evident that the demarcation of responsibilities between Frontex and the national authorities is not yet fully effective, as demonstrated by the tragic shipwreck of Cutro.

Another aspect on which the role of Frontex is being explored concerns i relations with third countries, to strengthen their capacities in border controls and management of migratory movements. Frontex underlines that it has already signed working agreements with the authorities responsible for migration in 18 non-EU states: some African countries stand out, such as the Nigeriabut above all some countries of the Western Balkans region, among which Albania (2018), Montenegro (2019), Serbia (2019) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (agreement reached in 2017, but never ratified). Based on these agreements, Frontex has sent over 300 officials to collaborate with national authorities in managing the border between these countries and the EU.

Faced with the growth of arrivals in 2022, the agreements with the Balkan countries are however undergoing a revision, also in the light of the strengthened mandate of Frontex, which has further increased its ability to collaborate with external partners. Last October, the Commission recommended to the Council to mandate the Agency to open negotiations for enhanced agreements with Albania, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is a strategic development to strengthen Frontex controls in these countries, which follows the signing of two new generation agreements between the Agency and two other states, Moldova e North Macedonia.

On the basis of these new agreements, in fact, Frontex will be able to deploy its personnel also on the border between the signatory country and the neighboring states, and not only on the external border of the EU, as happened so far with the old agreements. In addition, the forces of the Agency will have executive powers, another novelty compared to the previous mandate. The European Parliament recently approved the agreement with North Macedonia, however requiring particular attention to respect for the human rights of migrants in its implementation.

Powers and responsibilities

This is a sore point for the Agency, whose practices in managing external borders have come under sharp criticism. In April 2022, an international journalistic investigation brought to light the collaboration of Frontex ai illegal pushbacks – and sometimes violent – ​​of asylum seekers led by Greek authorities bordering the Turkey between March 2020 and September 2021. The allegations were confirmed by the EU Anti-Fraud Office, which brought to light cases of the Agency covering up these illegal practices. The scandal led to the resignation of the Director of Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri.

The new head of the agency, Hans Leijtens, took office in March. Leijtens has promised greater attention to human rights, starting with agreements with third countries such as those in the Balkans, and important internal reforms within the Agency to strengthen its system of protection. A first proof of this commitment will be the new agreement with Greece to increase the number of returns of irregular migrants. A process which, according to the Commission, must be carried out in full respect of human rights and with the introduction of precise monitoring systems.

The role of Frontex is therefore being strengthened both in assisting Member States and in cooperation with third countries, such as those of the Western Balkans. The direction is clear: reduce irregular arrivals to the EU. However, the Agency must demonstrate that it has left behind the pushback practices of recent years and adapt the standards of his work to the great responsibilities he has received.