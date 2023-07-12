The new tax, lighter taxes on thirteenth and overtime

Approval expected for mid-August

The Camera approved the government delegation on tax reform. There were 182 votes in favour, 97 against and 6 abstentions. The 250 modification proposals presented by the opposition were rejected. The measure is now being examined by the Senate. “Our goal is to approve the tax delegation before August 15th” says the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani.

Yes to Irpef by installments in the tax reform

The main novelty concerns the taxation of thirteenth, extraordinary e production awards with a discounted rate to replace the Irpef. Frozen the flat tax incrementale for employees, difficult to implement. With the amendments approved, this is precisely replaced by the reduced rate. On thirteenth month, productivity bonuses and overtime.

Reduced rate

Specifically, the Chamber approved the government amendment which provides for the application, instead of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute tax of the Irpef and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on wages paid as overtime that exceed a certain theshold and on thirteenths. With two sub-amendments productivity bonuses have also been included in the subsidized rate and the reference to the incremental flat tax for employees has been deleted which, in fact, is being replaced by thereduced tax.

Irpef deposit and balance in installments for the self-employed

An amendment by the rapporteur was also approved Alberto Gusmeroli (League) to the tax delegation bill which provides instead that i workers autonomous they entrepreneurs individual they will be able to spread the payments of the advance and the Irpef balance in installments. The measure introduces the possibility for the self-employed and small entrepreneurs to pay Irpef “with a better distribution of the tax burden over time. Also through the progressive introduction of monthly periodicity and a possible reduction of the withholding tax”. The current one remains unchanged calculation system of the balance and advances.

“A provision that is the result of three years of battles by the League and by myself – said Gusmaroli -. Through a draft law, numerous amendments, agendas, a question approved by Istat and Eurostat. And the support of various economic categories and citizens. Many self-employed workers and businesses will no longer end up in tax credit. And the greater liquidity available to households and businesses will give a positive shock to the economy”.

Exceeding the super stamp

Two other amendments (reformulated) by FdI and the League were also approved, aiming instead at “reordering the taxes automotive, also with a view to rationalizing and simplifying the levy, evaluating the possible progressive abolition of the tax surcharge on the vehicle tax” currently envisaged for cars with power exceeding 185 kW. The amendment adds that the revision it will have to take place “without new and greater burdens for public finance on the vehicle tax sector”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

