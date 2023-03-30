In Ethiopia the military-political movement Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been removed from the list of terrorist organizations, an important step towards the establishment of an interim regional government, writes Nigrizia. It’s a new step forward inimplementation of the peace accords which in November 2022 ended two years of civil war.

To pacify the country, according to the United States and international organizations, it will be necessary to address the thorny issue of war crimes and responsibilities. A long journey, because the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea continue to deny the responsibilities of their soldiers towards the civilian population of Tigray. This war has been considered one of the most serious humanitarian catastrophes in recent years, with massacres, starvation and rape being used as a weapon of war.

The US changes its strategy in Africa

The United States abandons the logic of aid in Africa and of delegating relations with the countries of the continent to the allies. Washington wants to focus on development partnerships and ties with the African diaspora (47 million citizens in the US). The visit of Kamala Harris on the continent, in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambiawhich will end on Saturday 1 April, must be interpreted in the logic of win-win cooperation, which acts as a counterbalance to the already consolidated Chinese presence on the continent.

To change course last December was the US-Africa summit, when delegates from 49 African countries met with President Joe Biden. “What can we do with Africa” is the slogan of this new partnership. Judd Devermont, President Joe Biden’s special adviser on African issues, recently said that “the world‘s problems must be solved together with African partners”, based on the promotion of democracy, food security, women’s empowerment and the technological advancement. The goal of the United States is to present itself as the ‘best partner’ and to achieve ‘Prosper Africa‘ through the diplomatic aspect and that of economic development, facilitating the conditions for investments in strategic sectors.

Instability in Tunisia and CAR

The situation in Tunisia has begun to worry European and Western chancelleries. Jeune Afrique says Tunisian democracy is on the verge of collapse: a severe financial crisis it could cause new migratory flows to the EU and destabilize the entire MENA region. Without the 2 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the country risks imploding, underlines Le Figaro. President Kais Saied is described as a “catastrophe” by the opposition, a president who does not listen to the population and is stubborn about the authoritarian management of power.

BBC Africa questions theassassination of nine Chinese citizens in the Central African Republic, in a mining site located in Chimbolo, in the center of the country. The Coalition of Patriots for Change (a group aiming to overthrow President Faustin-Archange Touadéra) is the prime suspect in the killings, although the rebel group is betting on responsibility for the Wagner group present in the country. According to local sources. The construction site was targeted by gunmen at 5am on Sunday March 19, targeting the Chinese crew that had been working at the site for only 5 days.

After the departure of the French, the government has relied on Russian paramilitary militias to protect businesses from rebel gangs. According to BBC Africa, the government plans to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and military with China. “Thus we will honor President Xi Jinping’s ambition to make the Central African Republic the safest country in the world,” President Touadéra said. A possible battlefield between China and Russia in Africa?