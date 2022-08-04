New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This week, Windows 11 pushed several new versions, of which the Beta channel harvested KB5015890, corresponding to Build 22621.450 or Build 22622.450, the former blocked new features.

Microsoft says the new system enhances Defender’s defenses against ransomware malware and also fixes a long-standing annoying bug,That is, the problem of high CPU usage due to the sihost.exe process.

sihost.exe is one of the core processes of the Windows system, responsible for the start menu, taskbar and other key graphic elements, such as transparency. A considerable number of users have found that even a pure installation cannot solve the stutter caused by high CPU usage.

In fact, in the official channel of Windows 22H2, Microsoft is also testing the KB5016700 patch, which fixes the same problem. The official version is expected to be launched on a small scale in September or October, and the scope will be expanded before the end of the year.

Speaking of the new version, Insider members of the Dev channel have received Build 25174. A new feature was mentioned in the log, which is the addition of the PC Game Pass widget, which can rotate the latest new games added to the service.



