Yiche News On March 1, the new Volkswagen Tuyue started pre-sales, and announced the "Yueyue Yuyu Pre-sale 5 Gifts" preferential policy for car purchases. As a mid-term facelift model, the new car will adopt a family-style design similar to Touron, which is more sporty and youthful overall, in line with the aesthetics of more young consumers. In terms of power, it will provide 1.5 engines and 2.0T engines. technology and functionality Added 1.5T engine, can use No. 92 gasoline

In terms of styling, Tuyue, which has been remodeled in the mid-term, still maintains a family-oriented design language, and the front face adopts the design of a through-type LED light strip. The lower part of the front face is decorated with a large number of chrome-plated trims and matched with the trapezoidal lower grille and silver bottom guard plate, which makes the vehicle more refined. Moreover, there are hollow designs on both sides of the lower grille, which may be able to guide the front airflow to a certain extent.

In terms of interior, the standard T-shaped layout divides the interior of the new Tuyue into left and right parts, and compared with the current model, the interior design of the new Tuyue is more layered. The addition of 30-color ambient lights also makes the interior more textured. The part below the central control screen is also wrapped in leather and decorated with stitching. There is also an embroidered logo of “THARU” on the far right side of the entire central console. In addition, the interior of the new Tuyue has three themes, namely “green theme interior”, “red theme interior” and “gold theme interior”.