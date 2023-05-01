The new work decree, the news and everything you need to know

What does the work decree approved by the Meloni government provide for?

The work package presented by Giorgia Meloni provides for a further cut in the tax wedge for incomes of up to 35 thousand euros for the whole of 2023. Tax-free fringe benefit threshold increased up to 3,000 euros for workers with children. And then bonuses for hiring the under 30s, the so-called NEET generation, a retirement slide and the much-discussed Inclusion Income, which replaces the Citizenship Income.

All as expected. The work decree was approved today, May 1, by the Council of Ministers convened by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Few innovations expected compared to the advances of recent days, for a package of measures immediately created friction with the unions, who paraded together in the main Italian cities.

There are 5 billion put on the table by the government to finance the measures. Of these 3.4 billion euros they came from the Def and led to an increase in the deficit compared to the trend for 2023. The other 1.6 billion were recovered through the revision of measures already envisaged. Here are the main innovations introduced in the work decree.

Cutting the tax wedge

A further intervention is proposed to reduce the tax-contribution burden from 1 July to 30 November, equal to 4 points, in favor of workers who earn up to 35,000 euros gross per year. This benefit is in addition to the current reduction of 3 points of the tax burden for income up to 25,000 euros, bringing the total discount to 7 points. For incomes between 25,000 and 35,000 euros, who already benefit from a 2-point discount, the total reduction reaches 6 points.

Term contracts

The changes to the Dignity decree, which had introduced new rules for fixed-term contracts, provide for the introduction of new reasons for the renewal or extension of contracts after the first 12 months of duration. Translated, the contracts can continue technical, organizational or production needs identified by the parties, and the contract can be extended beyond 12 months by 31 December 2024.

Furthermore, employers who hire the beneficiaries of the new inclusion allowance on a permanent basis (including apprenticeships) they get a 100% tax exemption to a maximum of 8,000 euros a year for 12 months, while the exemption extends to 24 months in the event of the transformation of a fixed-term contract.

Bonus for hiring under 30s

For new hires of young people under the age of 30 who are not employed or engaged in study or training courses, register for the “Youth Employment Initiative” programfrom 1 June until the end of the year, an incentive equal to 60% of the gross taxable monthly salary for social security purposes is provided for 12 months.

As for the contracts fixed-term or seasonal, on the other hand, a reduction of 50% is envisaged up to a maximum of 4 thousand euros per year for 12 months, which cannot exceed the duration of the employment relationship.

The Inclusion Check

The basic income is replaced by the Inclusion allowance starting from January 2024. It can be requested by families with disabilities, minors or over 60s and provides for a maximum amount of 6 thousand euros per year, plus a rent contribution for regular rentals . The measure is provided for 18 months, then renewed for periods of 12 months. Applicants must have been resident in Italy for at least five years, have an ISEE of 9,360 euros and a family income of less than 6,000 euros per year multiplied by the equivalence scale. The value of the real estate assets, excluding the residential house, must not exceed 30 thousand euros. Ships, boats, motor vehicles with engine capacity exceeding 1600 cc or motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 250 cc are not permitted. The inclusion allowance can be requested online from INPS. For false declarations or untruthful documents, a penalty of between two and six years is envisaged.

Training support

The Activation Tool to promote employment through participation in training and employment support programs will come into force on 1 September. The measure is intended for members of families in conditions of absolute poverty, with an ISEE not exceeding 6 thousand euros, between 18 and 59 years of age and who do not have access to the inclusion allowance. Those who participate in training programs and projects useful to the community, for a maximum of 12 months, will be able to receive a monthly allowance of 350 euros, which will be disbursed by INPS.

The retirement slide

The so-called expansion contract has been extended until 31 December 2023, allowing for the exit from the restructuring processes and reorganization of enterprises up to 5 years after meeting the retirement requirements.