NYT sues EU for failing to release messages between Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO on Covid-19 vaccine prices

Il New York Times he dragged the European Union in a judicial battle for the failure to send personal messages between Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, until now kept secret by the European executive. On January 25, the newspaper filed a lawsuit with the European Commission, but it was only published today (February 14) in the register of the European court.

Before New York Timesto request access to the exchange of messages between von der Leyen and Bourla had been Alexander Fanta, journalist of the German netzpolitik.org, specializing in digital rights, but was refused. The EU commissioner for values ​​and transparency Vera Jourovà replied to the German journalist that The messages they might have been cancelled, due to their “short-lived and ephemeral nature”.

The German newspaper Bild had also submitted a similar request for access to documents: in this case, however, those related to the negotiations that had led to the European Union purchasing the vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca were requested. The documents to which Bild had access did not contain the text message and email exchange between the president of the European Commission and the CEO of Pfizer.

The lawsuit filed by New York Times will arrive at highest court of the block as the paper claims that the European Commission has thelegal obligation to share messages. Also, the New York Times believes that the messages may contain information on agreements to buy billions of euros of vaccine doses against COVID-19.

The lawsuit follows an investigation of January 2022 by the European ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, who identified a maladministration in the Commission’s attempts to recover the text messages, following a request for public access by netzpolitik.org journalist Alexander Fanta. The investigation found that the Commission did not explicitly ask the president’s personal office to search the text messages.

In response, Věra Jourová, the EU’s values ​​and transparency commissioner, said text messages may have been deleted, due to their “short-lived and ephemeral nature”. O’Reilly wrote: “If text messages concern EU policies and decisions, they should be treated as EU documents”, but Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová insisted there was no real dispute.

Jourová then added: “Due to their short-lived and ephemeral nature”, text messages “generally do not contain important information relating to Commission policies, activities and decisions“.

Il New York Times he declined to comment on the case“The Times files many freedom of information requests and maintains an active record. We cannot comment on the subject matter of this lawsuit at this time.”

