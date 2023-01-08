After experiencing the first rise in oil prices in 2023, due to the recent correction of international oil prices, domestic oil prices have fallen for 3 consecutive working days. It is expected that oil prices may face a drop before the Spring Festival! Please continue to follow our news and pay attention to oil price changes!

In the past year, the correction of oil prices has been about 80 cents. Taking Guangdong as an example, the average price of No. 95 gasoline is 8.45 yuan per liter, and the average price of No. 92 gasoline is 7.80 yuan per liter. high position. Look forward to whether the oil price will fall back in 2023!

The next oil price adjustment time this month>>

On January 8, the change rate of crude oil in the first three working days was -4.35%. It is estimated that gasoline and diesel will be reduced by 195 yuan/ton, and the conversion will be reduced to 0.15-0.17 yuan/liter. The price adjustment window will be at 24:00 on January 17.

【International Oil Price News】

International oil prices rose slightly on the 6th. As of the close of the day, the price of light crude oil futures delivered on the New York Mercantile Exchange in February rose US$0.10 to close at US$73.77 a barrel, an increase of 0.14%. Crude oil futures fell $0.12, or 0.15%, to settle at $78.57 a barrel.

New round of oil price adjustment window date and time in January 2023

Oil price adjustment date in January 2023: 24:00 on January 3, 24:00 on January 17;

Original title: It is expected that oil prices will be lowered before the Spring Festival | Oil prices today

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin