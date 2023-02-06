Home Business “The night he took me to dinner at Model”. Messina Denaro was not hiding
"The night he took me to dinner at Model". Messina Denaro was not hiding

“The night he took me to dinner at Model”. Messina Denaro was not hiding

Messina Denaro and that life so normal as to be frightening. The audios

Matthew Messina Money did one normal lifehe wasn’t hiding. It emerges in a way ever clearer the routine of the boss from the mafia who spent his life from fugitive in the Trapani area, he roamed freely among his own hideouts a Castelvetrano e Campobellobut also went in restaurants luxury a Mondelloon the waterfront of Palermo. The chat with the two friends has already been acquired by Ros. Last night one of the women she was a guest of Massimo Giletti a It’s not the Arena and – reports the Corriere della Sera – showed unpublished messages from the chat with the boss. “I did hard to believe that that person I had known as Andrea could be superimposed on what the newspapers said – he said -. For me it was a strong shock, I felt cheated because I believed it was anything but”.

“Our relationship – says the friend of the boss from Giletti and the Corriere reports it – it has begun mid 2021was a type absolutely sociable and helpful, even a great deal funny guy“. Over time, she also shared videos and a photo of him holding a cigar Monte Cristo and a cognac. The woman also remembers the evenings for dinner in very popular places. “Once we went to Mondello. She let me decide the venue e it wasn’t certain a trattoria. In the intercepted audio of the boss, the loneliness of the head of the mafia. “In my life I have had terrible momentseven if you don’t see it. And I’m not talking about cancer. And I know from experience that when you feel bad you shouldn’t talk. I had a heavy operation, five hours and 40 minutes. I was hoping it was all over and instead they have me had to operate again“.

