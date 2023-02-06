Messina Denaro and that life so normal as to be frightening. The audios

Matthew Messina Money did one normal lifehe wasn’t hiding. It emerges in a way ever clearer the routine of the boss from the mafia who spent his life from fugitive in the Trapani area, he roamed freely among his own hideouts a Castelvetrano e Campobellobut also went in restaurants luxury a Mondelloon the waterfront of Palermo. The chat with the two friends has already been acquired by Ros. Last night one of the women she was a guest of Massimo Giletti a It’s not the Arena and – reports the Corriere della Sera – showed unpublished messages from the chat with the boss. “I did hard to believe that that person I had known as Andrea could be superimposed on what the newspapers said – he said -. For me it was a strong shock, I felt cheated because I believed it was anything but”.

“Our relationship – says the friend of the boss from Giletti and the Corriere reports it – it has begun mid 2021was a type absolutely sociable and helpful, even a great deal funny guy“. Over time, she also shared videos and a photo of him holding a cigar Monte Cristo and a cognac. The woman also remembers the evenings for dinner in very popular places. “Once we went to Mondello. She let me decide the venue e it wasn’t certain a trattoria. In the intercepted audio of the boss, the loneliness of the head of the mafia. “In my life I have had terrible momentseven if you don’t see it. And I’m not talking about cancer. And I know from experience that when you feel bad you shouldn’t talk. I had a heavy operation, five hours and 40 minutes. I was hoping it was all over and instead they have me had to operate again“.

