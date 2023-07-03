The nightmare of the mortgage: with the rise in interest rates up to 70% more

Rate hikes and variable mortgages

The race of mortgage installments destined to rise further with the increase in interest rates does not stop. The ECB confirmed one tightened again in July and analysts expect another 25bp increase. Inevitable further increases in the costs of all types of financing, starting with mortgages. According to forecasts by Fabi, the banking union, the installments of those at fixed rates, compared to the period prior to the increase, are destined to double in the course of 2023, while for those at variable rates the monthly ‘repayment’ should rise by 60-70%.

In more detail, for a 25-year fixed-rate mortgage of 200,000 euros (the average rate applied by banks could be higher than 6%), the monthly installment will be 1,341 euros; for a loan of 100,000 euros, also for 25 years, with an interest rate of 5.6%, the monthly installment will instead be 627 euros. As for old mortgages, on the other hand, there is no difference for fixed-rate ones, while the installments of those at variable rates have undergone increases of up to 75%.

