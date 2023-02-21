In the early trading on February 21, the non-ferrous metal sector soared sharply. As of press time, Baiyin Nonferrous Metals has daily limit, Starfish shares have risen nearly 5%, Luoping Zinc Electric, Shenhuo shares, Shengda Resources, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, etc. have followed suit.

On the news side, my iron and steel network published an article a few days ago saying that electrolytic aluminum enterprises in Yunnan Province have once again received verbal requests to reduce loads. The load ratio has been expanded again. Except for an aluminum factory in Wenshan, which does not require it temporarily, the load reduction ratio of other aluminum factories has been expanded to 40%-42%. The completion time is as of February 27.

Guosen Securities released a research report stating that in February 2023, there will be a supply gap again in Yunnan Power Grid. According to information from industry information agencies, electrolytic aluminum enterprises need to reduce the load by 1 million kilowatts, equivalent to 650,000 tons of electrolytic aluminum production capacity, accounting for 1.6% of the national operating production capacity. . If the production restriction is implemented, this year’s supply and demand balance sheet will change from a slight surplus to a shortage. What is different from previous years is that after the destocking after the epidemic, the inventory of aluminum ingots at home and abroad is at a historically low position. If you continue to destock at this time, aluminum prices will have a higher room for growth, and the electrolytic aluminum industry will usher in a round of profit upward cycle.

Southwest Securities believes that the seasonal accumulation of domestic metals is coming to an end, and the expectation of domestic demand recovery is difficult to falsify in the short term. The U.S. retail data remains resilient, and the expected soft landing boosts the US dollar index, which has a relatively mild impact on base metals. Electrolytic aluminum supply interference reappears, fundamentals are solid to support prices, and we will continue to grasp the main contradiction of domestic demand recovery during the year. We will first promote the copper and aluminum sector with low long-term and medium-term supply growth and consumption that will continue to benefit from high growth in new energy. Focus on low-energy-cost aluminum companies, Leading and high-quality copper mining companies in the processing sector, the main targets are Tianshan Aluminum, Shenhuo, Luoyang Molybdenum, Zijin Mining, Mingtai Aluminum, Dingsheng New Materials, and Nanshan Aluminum.

Lai Wenliang, investment consultant of Orient Securities, believes that as the downstream industry is expected to improve, the non-ferrous metal industry is ushering in recovery, and domestic demand is expected to continue to expand. Under the influence of various factors at home and abroad, enterprises with independent pricing power and resource advantages are expected to usher in A revalued investment opportunity.