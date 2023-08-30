The North Park Micro-Apartment Building Offers Car-Free Living and Affordable Studios in San Diego

North Park’s Newest Apartment Building Emphasizes Car-Free Living

The North Park micro-apartment building, called Parkline, has officially opened its doors to residents. With an average studio size of 406 square feet, the building aims to provide a living space ideal for those who prefer a car-free lifestyle.

The Parkline is located along El Cajon Boulevard and consists of 94 apartments. The project has been designed specifically for renters who do not own a vehicle, offering only 28 parking spaces. Instead, the building encourages renters to utilize bikes or public transportation options.

One of the unique aspects of the Parkline is its unusual shape. The developer, unable to acquire the well-known Chicken Pie Shop, built the apartment complex in an L shape around the bakery. This creative approach allowed the bakery to retain all of its parking spaces, ensuring minimal disruption for customers.

While rental prices at Parkline are relatively high for the North Park area, they are still lower compared to most new housing complexes. According to real estate agency CoStar, the median rent for a 406-square-foot studio is $2,434 per month, while a 644-square-foot one-bedroom unit averages $2,977 per month.

The project, estimated to cost $35 million during construction, was a joint venture between Titan Development, Thornburg Real Estate Ventures, and Malick Infill Development. Andrew Malick, director of Malick Infill Development, expressed hope that Parkline will inspire other developers to consider mass transit development as urbanization continues.

Parkline offers residents various amenities to support car-free living. The building features a real-time schedule of routes and status for the El Cajon Blvd bus line in the lobby. Additionally, the mailroom displays information on MTS buses’ schedules and any delays. The exterior of the building includes a seat for taxi services, and a dedicated bike room equipped with bike maps, repair tools, and a tire pump.

To address the initial challenge of accommodating the existing restaurant, the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, the developers redesigned the bakery’s facade without any cost to the business. The restaurant now serves as an asset to the apartment building, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the location.

Parkline exemplifies an integrated project that maximizes its small footprint on underutilized land near bus lines and bike lanes. While parking within the complex is relatively expensive, with monthly fees ranging from $150 for a car to $25 for a bicycle, the developers believe it is a necessary addition for any complex built with limited or no parking.

In addition to studios and single rooms, Parkline offers five penthouses averaging 892 square feet, with an average rent of $4,798 per month. There are also five subsidized apartments reserved for renters earning between 30% and 60% of the city’s median income.

Compared to similar projects in the area, such as BLVD North Park and Winslow Building, Parkline is slightly more expensive due to its newer construction. However, as leases are just beginning to be signed, it remains to be seen how successful the apartment building’s car-free lifestyle concept will be.

Notably, other complexes that have eliminated parking, such as The Continental in Little Italy, have been successful. However, the Parkline’s location in North Park presents a different scenario, as it is not as walkable as Little Italy.

Parkline’s standout amenity is its terrace on the sixth floor, offering picturesque views of the Coronado Bridge, downtown, Balboa Park, and the ocean. Additionally, residents have access to a small gym, an indoor living room, and a co-working conference room.

To entice potential tenants, Parkline is currently offering a free month’s rent promotion or an e-bike. However, the building only has five e-bikes available, so availability may be limited.

Overall, the opening of Parkline represents a unique offering in North Park, providing a living option that caters to those who prioritize car-free living and access to public transportation.

