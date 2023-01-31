Home Business The Norwegian fund knew the risks associated with the Adani group
Business

The Norwegian fund knew the risks associated with the Adani group

by admin
The Norwegian fund knew the risks associated with the Adani group

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has reduced its exposure to companies in the Adani group following the risk assessments on the investments, the chief executive said, Nicolai Tangen.

The largest fund in the world based in Oslo holds approx 200 million dollars of shares in the Adani group, which collapsed after allegations of fraud by the investment firm Hindenburg Researchcompared to the previous exposure of about 800 million dollarsNicolai Tangen told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have decreased our exposure to the group in recent years,” resulting in a “massive (underweight) underweight position,” Tangen said. “We sold holdings based on negative risk assessments,” she added.

The oil fund trimmed its positions in Adani companies due to risks such as potential corruption, environmental damage e human rights violations.

The comments come after allegations of market manipulation and fraud by hedge fund, Hindenburg Research, are putting pressure on the Indian conglomerate and founder, Gautam Adani.

The fund’s holdings in the companies of the Adani group

Norway’s $1.3 trillion fund largely tracks a benchmark index set on a formal framework mandated by parliament. The fund seeks to make the most of despite having limited leeway to try to beat the benchmark against which it is measured, including underweighting some stocks based on risk assessments.

According to Bloomberg reports, after an update of the fund’s portfolio it is noted that at the end of 2022, the fund held a stake of 84 million dollars in Adani Total Gas, a position of 53 million dollars in Adani Green Energy e 63 million dollars in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. The latter placed under observation by the fund for the unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of people’s rights in wartime conditions.

See also  Poste Italiane looks to logistics, Plurima majority

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, red on balance by $164 billion in 2022

Just today the fund posted record losses of $164 billion for the full year 2022, due to the “very unusual” market conditions.

The Government Pension Fund Global, one of the world‘s largest investors, returned a return of -14,1% for last year, which is a 0.88% better performance than the return of its benchmark index.

The fund’s previous largest loss was 633 billion of crowns in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The world‘s largest fund has been active since the 1990s to invest state extra profits related to the Norwegian oil and gas sector. To date, the fund is invested in over 9.300 companies in 70 countries around the world.

You may also like

Bank of America: The “slimming” of the U.S....

Internal areas, between Benevento and Avellino, depopulation is...

goods seized 11% Italian products

Mozzarella di Bufala has grown twice as much...

Piazza Affari (+1%) queen of Europe with super...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Formula 1: great maneuvers between the constructors, with...

Baidu Is Developing Chatbots Like ChatGPT – WSJ

OVS: 2022 sales exceeding €1.5 billion (+11%), halt...

Fabbrica d’Armi (Beretta Group) expands the business

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy