An almost tax-free buen retiro in one of the most exclusive places in Switzerland for the father of one of the highest paid stars in world football. The Norwegian Alfie Halandwhose son Erling, according to Forbes earns Manchester City 130 million dollars a year in salaries, bonuses and sponsorships, he settled at Andermatta village in the Canton of Uri, in the San Gottardo massif, which thanks to the investments of the Egyptian billionaire, Samih Sawirishas become a place suitable for personalities from the beautiful world.