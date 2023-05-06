The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund rejects Scaroni as president of Enel: “He is not independent”

MILAN. The big funds are moving in view of the shareholders’ vote on the new top management of Enel, which is very hard-fought compared to other years. In the field there are two lists to contend for the majority of the board. The one promoted by the Treasury – the leading shareholder with 23.6% which candidates Paolo Scaroni for president and Flavio Cattaneo as CEO – and another put in place by Covalis, a London-based hedge fund which lines up six names, with no potential CEO, but an alternative presidential candidate: Marco Mazzucchelli. Norges, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest in the world, holds about 2.2% of Enel. His vote, therefore, weighs heavily and will be deployed for the third list which, unlike the others, fielded only three names and therefore presents a clear minority vocation: this is the one presented by the management committee, under the aegis of Assogestioni. A voting choice that follows that of the main proxy advisors, i.e. the consultants institutional investors turn to to understand what is appropriate to vote for.

And since in Enel, by statute, there are two votes on the governance front – the first to elect the board of directors through list voting, the second to appoint the president -, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, which by its internal regulations does not can vote for a candidate who is not independent, he will not support Paolo Scaroni who identified himself (wrongly, as a pro-veritate opinion of the super-lawyer Andrea Zoppini later underlined, requested by the same manager) as “non-independent” due to the previous commitment as CEO of Enel between 2002 and 2005, going back well over three years, the limit within which the legislation provides for the loss of independence. In any case, due to this technical factor, the choice of Norges will go to the candidate for president proposed by Covalis, i.e. to the banker with backgrounds in Credit Suisse, Mps and Royal Bank of Scotland, Marco Mazzucchelli.

The problem for Mazzucchelli, however, is getting to the vote for the choice of the president, which obviously can only be accessed by those who can first get a seat on the council. By multiplying the indications for Assogestioni, the minority list increases its chances of gaining the majority of votes, as also happened three years ago. But not having candidates to fill all the seats, it will leave the majority of them to long lists. To join the council, according to calculations, you need to have between 7 and 8% of the votes in the assembly. For now, the Mondrian fund has come out alongside Covalis (1% of Enel) which has 1.7% of the capital but which in the last few shareholders’ meetings voted with only 0.4%. As proof that for Covalis (who, not surprisingly, warned investors of the risk that, by voting for Assogestioni, it will not be possible to elect Mazzucchelli) to achieve the result of bringing his candidate to contend for the presidency with Scaroni, at the moment, it is not impossible but far from obvious.