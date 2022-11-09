Nowadays, the fuselage of notebook computers is getting thinner and lighter, and it can be said that solid-state drives are indispensable. However, for some entry-level notebook models, low-speed, low-capacity solid-state drives are often standard, and daily office entertainment may be stretched.

In fact, as long as you have a little bit of hands-on ability, you can upgrade your notebook to a higher-capacity and faster solid-state drive. Today, we take Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO14 Ruilong Edition as an example to start a solid-state drive upgrade.

This Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ruilong Edition is a new model launched this year, equipped with AMD Ruilong R5 6600H processor, 16GB memory, and a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz display, as the biggest shortcoming of an ultra-thin trendy notebook The solid state drive is only 512GB.

Original SSD performance test, entry-level PCIe4.0 level

Before upgrading, let’s take a look at the performance of the solid-state drive that comes with this Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO14 Ruilong Edition. Through Crystal Disk Info, it can be seen that it is equipped with a solid state drive model MZAL4512HBLU-00BL2 produced by Samsung, with a capacity of 512GB, supporting PCIe4.0x4 transmission mode and NVMe1.4 transmission specification. Of course, the real model will be known as soon as it is disassembled.

Next, use Crystal Disk Mark to test the sequential read and write performance of the original 512GB solid-state drive, which is also the most direct way to understand the performance of the solid-state drive. After testing, its maximum continuous read speed is 3631.48MB/s, and its continuous write speed reaches 2520.22MB/s.

at the same time,The maximum 4K random read speed is 929.96MB/s, and the maximum 4K random write speed is 408.52MB/s.Converted into data throughput, it is 237K IOPS and 104K IOPS respectively. From the benchmark test results, it is an entry-level PCIe4.0 solid state drive.

Next, we use PCMARK10 to simulate the normal system operation scenario to test the actual performance of this solid-state drive, and visualize it numerically. In the complete system disk test, the final score is 2010 points, the bandwidth is 315.98MB/s, and the average access time is 82μs.

In the benchmark test, the built-in solid-state drive scored 6504 points. In terms of specific items, the commonly used basic functions scored 10032, the productivity score was 9174, and the digital content creation score was 8133.

Disassembly and upgrade is not difficult

The next step is to disassemble and replace the solid state drive. After disassembling this Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ruilong Edition, it can be found that it is only equipped with one M.2 NVMe solid-state drive slot, so it cannot expand more solid-state drives. The real model of the original solid-state drive is Samsung PM9B1, which adopts the 2242 half-length specification, so it is equipped with a metal 2280 adapter board.

The replacement solid state drive is the latest TiPlus7100 1TB, which is a standard 2280-length M.2 solid state drive with a nominal read and write speed of 7000MB/s and 6000MB/s.

Take a group photo of TiPlus7100 and the original solid-state drive, you can compare the length difference between 2280 and 2242.

Finally, the TiPlus7100 is replaced and installed. Since it adopts a single-sided chip design and does not require a heat sink, it is quite suitable for such a space-constrained ultra-thin notebook. Finally, put the back cover on and turn it on.

The performance of the TiPlus7100 was significantly improved

After installing the TiPlus7100, the first thing to do is to install the same Windows 11 system and all the drivers as the original SSD. After completing the above operations, use Crystal Disk Info to check it. It can be seen that it has been perfectly recognized. It also supports the NVMe1.4 transmission specification and works in the PCIe4.0x4 transmission mode.

Although we have fully tested the performance of the TiPlus7100 for everyone before, we are also very curious about its performance on the Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ryzen Edition.

First of all, the results of Crystal Disk Mark show that the maximum continuous reading speed is as high as 7117.31MB/s, and the continuous writing speed is as high as 6170.95MB/s, which is not only much higher than the nominal performance of 7000MB/s and 6000MB/s, but also compared to the original configuration. The solid-state hard drive has basically doubled.

However, the 4K score is much lower than that of desktop computers.The maximum 4K random read speed is 929.96MB/s, the maximum 4K random write speed is 408.52MB/s,Converted into data throughput, it is 342K IOPS and 140K IOPS, which is more common in notebooks.

The main reason is the bandwidth allocation of mobile processors and motherboards for PCIe, especially for some models equipped with discrete graphics cards. If there is a second M.2 interface, it is often in PCIe4.0x2 or even PCIe3.0 mode.

In the PCMARK10 complete system disk test, the TiPlus7100 achieved a final score of 2453 points, an average bandwidth of 384.77MB/s, and an average access time of 67μs, which is much higher than the original SSD.

In the benchmark test, the TiPlus7100 1TB scored 6630 points. In terms of specific projects, the common basic functions scored 1054, the productivity score was 9258, and the digital content creation score was 8127. The performance improvement is still relatively obvious.

File copy, design software running and power consumption comparison

In addition, we also conducted a file copy comparison test for the actual application. The prepared materials are three Blu-ray movies with a total of 58GB for cross-partition copying (that is, copying from C drive to D drive).

After the actual test, the original solid-state drive of Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ruilong Edition took 1 minute and 06 seconds, but it only took 30 seconds after replacing it with the TiPlus7100 1TB. The speed improvement is very intuitive.

Although this Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ruilong Edition is a bit difficult to play games or video clips, it can still be used for graphic design. We first installed the Photoshop 2022 version on two solid-state drives, and prepared eight 360MB material files, respectively recording the time it took for them to start the program and fully load the material.

After testing, Lenovo Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ruilong Edition built-in solid-state drive took 9.58 seconds to start Photoshop 2022, and 31.66 seconds to fully load the material; while the TiPlus7100 took only 6.8 seconds to start the program, and only 20.16 seconds to fully load the material. Combined with the file copy speed test results, the performance improvement is very obvious.

The battery life of notebook computers has always been the most concerned point, but there are many factors that affect the battery life. The major power consumers in hardware are naturally the CPU and the screen, but in fact, solid-state drives also have a certain impact on the battery life of the whole machine, especially M. 2 Solid-state drives are smaller than memory. Many people think that their power consumption has little effect on battery life. What is the truth?

We played the same 4K movie on both the original solid-state drive and the TiPlus7100, and set the power mode to the best performance, while adjusting the display brightness to the highest, and the power started from 100%.

After 1 hour and 50 minutes of playback, the remaining power of Xiaoxin PRO 14 Ryzen Edition is 64% when using the original solid-state drive, and 69% when equipped with TiPlus7100.

Considering that the various pre-installed software processes of the original system are relatively large, the actual difference between the two should be about 3%, and the difference is 9 minutes according to the battery life of 5 hours. It can be seen that TiPlus7100 also has the effect of saving power.

at last

After the actual upgrade of the notebook’s solid-state drive, we can see that after the TiPlus7100, not only the capacity is upgraded, but the read and write speed is nearly doubled compared to the original solid-state drive.

The secret is that it is equipped with the latest YMTC Xtacking 3.0 architecture flash memory particles, which enables the TiPlus7100 to perform well even if it adopts the DRAMLess solution.

The relatively excellent power management capability can be said to be a surprise. The price in the early 700 yuan is more cost-effective, and students who plan to upgrade their notebooks can consider starting.

