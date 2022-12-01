GAC Aian secured the No. 1 annual new force position ahead of schedule. The monthly deliveries of NIO and Ideal hit new highs. AITO Wenjie dropped 31.3% month-on-month in November.

The November report card of new domestic car-making forces is released! Among the car companies that have released delivery data, GAC Aian continues to lead the new forces with a delivery volume of 28,700 units, and the annual delivery target of 240,000 units has been completed. The monthly delivery volume of Weilai and Ideal reached new highs.

Aian leads the way in November

Aion officially announced that in November, Aion’s sales of new energy vehicles reached 28,765 units, a year-on-year increase of 91%, and it is expected to continue to rank first in the month of new car manufacturers (30,063 units sold in October).

From January to November, Aion’s cumulative sales volume was 241,149 units, a year-on-year increase of 128%, and it has secured the number one annual new force in advance.

NIO’s new car deliveries hit a new high in November

Weilai announced the delivery volume in November. The number of new car deliveries in Weilai reached a new high in that month, reaching 14,178 units, an increase of 30.3% and 40.9% year-on-year and ring-to-ring respectively.

Among them, the delivery volume of the three new models ET7, ES7 and ET5 of the second-generation technology platform NT2 all increased steadily, reaching 11,072 units. According to its delivery guidance of 43,000 to 48,000 units in the fourth quarter of this year, Weilai needs to deliver 18,800 to 23,800 new cars in December.

From January to November, Weilai delivered a total of 106,671 units, a year-on-year increase of 31.8%, and the annual delivery exceeded 100,000 units for the first time.

Li Auto set a new record for single-month delivery

Ideal Automobile announced the delivery data for November. In that month, Ideal delivered a total of 15,034 new cars, an increase of nearly 5,000 units month-on-month and an increase of 11.5% year-on-year, setting a record for the highest delivery in a single month.

Among them, the ideal L9 has become the top seller in the domestic large SUV market for two consecutive months since it started delivery. In the first 11 months, the cumulative delivery volume of Ideal was 112,000 vehicles.

Xiaopeng Motors increased by 14% month-on-month

Xiaopeng Motors announced that in November, a total of 5,811 units were delivered, a month-on-month increase of 14%. Among them, Xiaopeng G9 delivered 1,546 units, a month-on-month increase of 148%. The total historical delivery is close to 250,000 units.

On November 30, Xiaopeng Motors released a delivery guidance for the fourth quarter of 20,000 to 21,000 units, indicating that the delivery volume in December is expected to rebound sharply and return to the level of 10,000 units.

AITO Wenjie fell 31.3% month-on-month in November

The delivery volume of the AITO Wenjie series reached 8,260 units in November, a decrease of 31.3% month-on-month, which is the first drop since the delivery of Wenjie in March this year.

In the first November of this year, the total delivery volume of Wenjie was 66,000 units. AITO Wenjie said that the month-on-month decline in November was due to multiple impacts such as repeated epidemics in Chongqing and tight supply chains, and the two factories of Cyrus are located in Chongqing, so production and delivery are under pressure.

Cyrus increased by 154% year-on-year in November

In November, sales of Celes new energy vehicles reached 11,661 units, a year-on-year increase of 154%. Among them, the sales volume of Seles Automobile in the month was 8,262, a year-on-year increase of 335%.

From January to November, the cumulative production and sales of Cyrus new energy vehicles were 125,000 and 118,000 respectively, a year-on-year increase of 252.3% and 235.5%. 729.2% and 721.7%.

Leap Motor delivered 8,047 units in November

On December 1, Leapmotor announced the delivery volume in November. A total of 8,047 new cars were delivered that month. From January to November 2022, Leapmotor delivered a total of 102,675 new cars, a year-on-year increase of over 185%.

Feifan R7 delivered 1,501 units in the first full month

Fan Motor announced the sales data for the first full month of its first flagship SUV Feifan R7.

In November, Feifan R7 delivered a total of 1,501 units, ranking among the first echelon of medium and large pure electric SUVs. Feifan Motors is actively investing in the construction of delivery experience centers and energy replenishment ecology. Up to now, it has deployed 197 brand sales outlets, 18 delivery centers, 114 brand charging stations, and 1,100+ rights and interests charging stations across the country, with access to more than 540,000 Root third-party charging pile.

Nezha Auto’s growth in November was 51% year-on-year

On December 1, 2022, Nezha Automobile officially announced the delivery results for November. In November, Nezha Auto delivered a total of 15,072 units, a year-on-year increase of 51%. From January to November, a total of 144,278 units were delivered, a year-on-year increase of 142%, maintaining a strong growth momentum.

In terms of product planning, Nezha Auto’s flagship dual-power sedan, Nezha S, was officially delivered to the first batch of users yesterday, and the extended-range version will also be delivered before the end of the year.

In November, Jikrypton increased by 447.3% year-on-year

In November, Jikrypton 001 delivered 11,011 units, a year-on-year increase of 447.3% and a month-on-month increase of 8.8%.

Jikrypton said that with the further improvement of the supply chain, the delivery cycle of Jikrypton 001 will be further shortened to an estimated 4-6 weeks, and orders in the middle and early December will be delivered before the end of the year. In addition, Jikrypton 001 has an average order value of more than 336,000 yuan, and has won the sales champion of luxury pure electric models of Chinese brands above 300,000 yuan for 4 consecutive months.

