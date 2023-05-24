The nuclear implications of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima

Of the seven G7 summits held in Japan over the past 50 years, the one that took place in recent days was the first held in Hiroshima. It would have been a great opportunity to revive the nuclear disarmament which in recent years has made little progress and several steps backwards. The international situation has not allowed it. We must acknowledge Prime Minister Kishida for having managed to gather the seven heads of state and government of the most industrialized countries in the Japanese martyr city and for having built consensus on an ad hoc declaration devoted exclusively to the issue of nuclear weapons. The G7 countries are not supporters of nuclear disarmament from the outset, three of them (USA, France and the United Kingdom) possess nuclear weapons: the remaining four are protected by the American “nuclear umbrella”.

Which principle to adopt?

While reaffirming “the commitment to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”, they also believe that nuclear weapons, “as long as they exist”, will continue to serve “for purposes of defence, deterrence of aggression, prevention of war and coercion”. It is a language inspired by that of NATO’s current strategic concept, very far from the principle of deterrence as the “sole purpose” of the nuclear weapon (sole purpose) once pursued, but never implemented, by the Obama administration. Even greater is the distance from the spirit and the letter of the message that Pope francesco sent to the bishop of Hiroshima precisely in conjunction with the G7 Summit which underlines “the inadequacy of nuclear weapons to respond effectively to today’s major threats to peace and to ensure national and international security”.

However, it should be noted that the text adopted refers to the concept ofinadmissibility of the use and threat of the use of nuclear weapons already approved by the seven last November at the G20 in Bali. This principle was reaffirmed more specifically in the Hiroshima text with reference to Russia’s nuclear threats in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. On the doctrinal level, the Seven have also reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought: this principle dates back to the now distant agreements between Reagan and Gorbachov in the 1990s but still remains relevant today.

Measures towards Russia and China

The Russia could not fail to be targeted in the document not only for the frequent nuclear threats from its dignitaries (Medvedev in primis) but also for concrete measures such as the implementation of a nuclear alert status and the announcement of deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. Lastly, it also evoked the possibility of returning to making gods nuclear experiments. Anathema to a country that has ratified the treaty expressly prohibiting such experiments.

The Hiroshima declaration dedicated to nuclear power was more lenient towards China. This is due to the fact that at least in this field it still remains a “minor” power with a nuclear arsenal similar to that of France and the United Kingdom but still well inferior to that of Russia and the United States. The concerns are rather about the Beijing’s future nuclear programs and the lack of transparency. Other texts adopted during the summit stigmatized Chinese expansionism in Asia and in the world.

The Hiroshima nuclear declaration it is not a historical text e has disappointed many expectations. Its value will depend on the effective follow-up that will be given to some concepts that are evoked in it. The G7 countries themselves cannot be expected to be diligent participants. It is up to the states most committed to disarmament and to non-governmental organizations to work in international fora so that some issues, such as that ofinadmissibility of the use of nuclear weaponswhich give hope of a certain progress, are not lost but on the contrary are developed and acquire legal value.

Among these there is also the theme, strongly desired by Japan and the European Union, of a greater impetus in the field ofdisarmament education for future generations and a greater awareness of the atomic threat also on the part of political leaders. Only three Italian parliamentarians have reacted to an appeal in favor of the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons. Even politicians have to go back to school.