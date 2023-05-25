The number of 5G users in China reached 634 million and the total number of 5G base stations reached 2.733 million

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, from January to April, the overall operation of China‘s information and communication industry was stable. The revenue of telecom business has been steadily increasing, and the total amount of telecom business has maintained a rapid growth; the construction of new infrastructure such as 5G, gigabit optical network, and Internet of Things has been accelerated, and the scale of network connection users has continued to expand; emerging services such as cloud computing have obvious driving effects, and mobile Internet access traffic has grown rapidly, and the new momentum for industry development has continued to increase.

According to the data, from January to April, the revenue of telecom business totaled 569.9 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, and the total amount of telecom business calculated at the constant price of the previous year increased by 17.6% year-on-year.

Among them, emerging businesses such as IPTV, Internet data centers, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things maintained a rapid growth trend. From January to April, a total of 125 billion yuan in business revenue was achieved, a year-on-year increase of 22.3%. Cloud computing and big data revenue increased by 50.7% and 45.4% year-on-year respectively, and Internet of Things business revenue increased by 26.1% year-on-year.

As of the end of April, the total number of mobile phone users of the three basic telecommunications companies reached 1.707 billion. Among them, 5G mobile phone users reached 634 million, accounting for 37.1% of mobile phone users. The average household access bandwidth reached 397.2Mbps/household, a year-on-year increase of 28.6%. There are 2.011 billion cellular IoT terminal users, accounting for 54.1% of the number of mobile network terminal connections (including mobile phone users and cellular IoT terminal users).

New infrastructure is also accelerating. As of the end of April, the total number of 5G base stations reached 2.733 million, accounting for 24.5% of the total number of mobile base stations. (over)