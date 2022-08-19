Home Business The number of annual paying users exceeds 40 million, and Ping An Good Doctor claims that users’ willingness to pay has increased
The number of annual paying users exceeds 40 million, and Ping An Good Doctor claims that users’ willingness to pay has increased

The number of annual paying users exceeds 40 million, and Ping An Good Doctor claims that users’ willingness to pay has increased

First Financial 2022-08-19 15:09:15

The latest semi-annual report released by the Hong Kong-listed company “Ping An Good Doctor” shows that the total revenue reached 2.83 billion yuan, and the gross profit margin also increased to 27.3%. It is worth noting that the number of paying users has grown rapidly in the past 12 months, and it has now more than 40 million. Check out the report.

The number of annual paying users exceeds 40 million, and Ping An Good Doctor claims that users’ willingness to pay has increased

The latest semi-annual report released by the Hong Kong-listed company “Ping An Good Doctor” shows that the total revenue reached 2.83 billion yuan, and the gross profit margin also increased to 27.3%. It is worth noting that the number of paying users has grown rapidly in the past 12 months, and it has now more than 40 million. Check out the report.

