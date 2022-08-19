Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-19 15:09:15 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The latest semi-annual report released by the Hong Kong-listed company “Ping An Good Doctor” shows that the total revenue reached 2.83 billion yuan, and the gross profit margin also increased to 27.3%. It is worth noting that the number of paying users has grown rapidly in the past 12 months, and it has now more than 40 million. Check out the report.

The number of annual paying users exceeds 40 million, and Ping An Good Doctor claims that users’ willingness to pay has increased