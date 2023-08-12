The number of bankruptcies is rising sharply

Most insolvencies per 10,000 companies were in the transport and warehousing sector with 8.7 cases, followed by other economic services, such as temporary employment agencies, with 7.4 cases. There were fewer insolvencies in the energy supply sector.

“Despite the significant increase in corporate insolvencies in July, we are not seeing the often-mentioned wave of insolvencies,” said Christoph Niering, chairman of the professional association of insolvency administrators and administrators in Germany (VID). Insolvency was significantly softened by the state during the pandemic, and normalization can now be observed above all. “The numbers are still below the values ​​of the economically good year 2019.”

