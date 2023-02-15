Data source: National Energy Administration

Drawing: Cai Huawei

Our newspaper, Beijing, February 14th (Reporter Ding Yiting) The reporter recently learned from the National Energy Administration that my country’s charging infrastructure will continue to grow at a high speed in 2022, with an annual increase of about 2.6 million units and a cumulative number of about 5.2 million units. Among them, the public charging infrastructure increased by about 650,000 units, and the cumulative number reached about 1.8 million; the private charging infrastructure increased by more than 1.9 million units, and the cumulative number exceeded 3.4 million units.

In recent years, my country’s charging infrastructure has developed rapidly, and the world‘s largest and most widely distributed charging infrastructure network has been built. At the same time, the charging and swapping operation market has achieved rapid development. my country’s charging market is showing a trend of diversification. At present, there are more than 3,000 charging pile operators. The charging capacity of electric vehicles will continue to maintain a rapid growth. In 2022, the charging capacity will exceed 40 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of more than 85%.

The technology and standard system gradually matured. The National Energy Administration established a technical committee for the standardization of electric vehicle charging facilities in the energy industry, established a charging infrastructure standard system with China‘s independent intellectual property rights, and issued a total of 31 national standards and 26 industry standards.

The construction of the government monitoring service platform system was accelerated. 29 provincial-level charging facility monitoring service (supervision) platforms have been built to provide support for industry management, subsidy distribution, and planning formulation in various places. The National Energy Administration is orderly promoting the planning and construction of national-level platforms.

According to reports, in the next step, relevant departments will continue to optimize the planning and layout of the charging network, improve the development quality and construction and operation standards of the charging industry, and serve the development of the new energy vehicle industry.

[

责编：杨亚楠 ]