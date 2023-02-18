Home Business The number of donated devices of all the basic code exceeds 320 million Huawei will hold the Hongmeng conference next week – yqqlm
The number of donated devices of all the basic code exceeds 320 million Huawei will hold the Hongmeng conference next week

The number of donated devices of all the basic code exceeds 320 million Huawei will hold the Hongmeng conference next week

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Hongmeng has become the third largest mobile ecosystem in the world. Not only Huawei uses HarmonyOS itself, but they also donate the code to the open source community. Other manufacturers can also access the Harmony OS. Next week, Huawei will hold a Hongmeng Summit to introduce the latest developments .

According to Huawei’s open source news,The first Open Atom Open Source Foundation OpenHarmony (Open Source Hongmeng) Technology Summit will be held in Shenzhen on February 25 (next Saturday)the theme is “Technology Builds the Intelligent Connection of Everything, Innovation Enables Industry Development”, and Huawei is the organizer of this conference.

According to official information, this technology summit has six sub-forums: OpenHarmony University Technology Club, OS Kernel and Windows, Ecology and Internet, Security and Confidential Computing, Programming Language and Application Framework, and Developer Tools.

September 2020 and May 2021,After Huawei donated the basic code of Hongmeng to the Open Atom Open Source Foundation twice,Hongmeng has changed from an operating system owned only by Huawei to an open source operating system. After that, all developers and enterprises can participate in the joint construction of Hongmeng ecology.

Currently, OpenHarmony is incubated and operated by the Open Atom Foundation. Its goal is to build an operating system framework and platform for smart terminal devices based on an open-source approach in an all-scenario, fully-connected, and all-intelligent era.

Feng Guanlin, deputy secretary-general of the Open Atom Open Source Foundation, defined OpenHarmony as “a digital base for operating systems for thousands of industries.”

As of November 4, 2022,Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS have reached 320 million,An increase of 113% over the same period in 2021; Hongmeng Zhilian product shipments exceeded 250 million, an increase of 212% over the same period in 2021.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

