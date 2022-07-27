Original title: The number of Huawei Hongmeng devices exceeded 300 million, and the scale upgrade of HarmonyOS 3 was launched in September

On July 27, Huawei officially released HarmonyOS 3. Yu Chengdong, Huawei Executive Director, CEO of Terminal BG, and CEO of Smart Car Solutions BU, said: As of now, the number of Huawei devices equipped with HarmonyOS 2 has exceeded 300 million, and the shipment volume of HarmonyOS Connect products has exceeded 1.7 100 million.

At the press conference, Huawei MatePad Pro, Huawei MateBook X Pro, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, Huawei Smart Screen S86 Pro, Huawei Smart Screen S series, the new Huawei WATCH 3 Pro new, Huawei PixLab V1 printer, Huawei MateBook 14s, Huawei S -Many new full-scene products such as TAG and Huawei WATCH FIT mini.

According to reports, since the release of HarmonyOS 2, the upgrade speed has repeatedly set records, and it is known as the fastest-growing terminal operating system in history. Based on the success of the previous generation, HarmonyOS 3 has been comprehensively updated and optimized. Yu Chengdong, Executive Director of Huawei, CEO of Terminal BG, and CEO of Smart Car Solutions BU, said, “The release of HarmonyOS 3 has brought a series of major updates to Huawei’s mobile phones, tablets, and smart screens, as well as a much more natural and smoother device than ever before. interactive experience.”

It is understood that last year, HarmonyOS 2 brought a unified control center, and you can enjoy the convenience brought by the collaboration of hyperterminal devices by simply “pulling and closing” the device. HarmonyOS 3 has comprehensively “expanded” the HyperTerminal. 12 devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, smart screens, speakers, headphones, watches, ink tablets, monitors, printers, smart glasses, and car machines, all support connection and combination to form HyperTerminal. . Tablets, PCs, smart screens, watches and other major devices with screens can also be used as central devices to collaborate with other devices.

For example, the new multi-device communication and network sharing functions of HarmonyOS 3 bring the cellular capabilities of mobile phones to tablets, and tablets can also have phone calls, text messages and Internet access without a SIM card. After the printer and the mobile phone are pulled together, the mobile phone can easily complete the continuous printing of photos and documents. In addition, the music broadcast control center of HarmonyOS 3 has also been newly upgraded, which not only allows two pairs of Bluetooth headsets to share audio, but also broadcasts and controls music from smart screens and speakers. In the sports scene, the watch becomes the central device, and it cooperates with the mobile phone, earphone, sports equipment, and smart screen through super linkage, so there is no need to be entangled by the mobile phone all the time. Similarly, the super desktop function of the linkage between the mobile phone and the car machine allows the mobile phone application to be automatically synchronized to the car machine, further enriching the car machine application ecology. HarmonyOS Connect is also developing rapidly. HarmonyOS Connect has more than 2,000 partners, and has shipped 170 million ecological equipment. More categories of equipment such as refrigerators, stoves, steamers, and ovens have been added, covering all aspects of smart home life. It is also understood that the new HarmonyOS 3 brings more desktop design gameplay, and introduces new features such as card holder stacking and card customization to make the desktop more tidy. HarmonyOS 3 also provides more abundant atomization services, providing users with a convenient experience of free download and installation. HarmonyOS 3 optimizes the overall architecture of the operating system, adopts the industry-leading super memory management technology, uniformly schedules the memory space, and the super frame game engine makes the game play more lastingly. See also Alfa Romeo and Lancia, the future of the two Italian premium brands In addition, HarmonyOS 3 launched the privacy center and security center, and the pure mode upgrade brings the application control center, which makes the application sensitive permission access and the device security status more transparent and controllable, and malicious applications have nowhere to escape. Not only that, Huawei’s children’s account has functions such as pure do not disturb, application content rating, game anti-addiction, payment behavior control, etc., making children’s digital world more pure. Yu Chengdong announced that HarmonyOS 3 will start a scale upgrade in September. At the same time, the AITO brand, which is deeply empowered by Huawei, also announced the first pure electric model equipped with the HarmonyOS smart cockpit, the AITO M5 EV, which will be officially released in September. Red Star News reporter Pang JianReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: