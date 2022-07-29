



my country continues to maintain the status of the No. 1 manufacturing power

The number of industrial enterprises above designated size reached 400,000, an increase of 23.5% over 2012

At the press conference on “Promoting the High-quality Development of Manufacturing and Consolidating the Foundation of the Real Economy” held by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the 26th, Wang Wei, Director of the Planning Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, introduced that in the past 10 years, the added value of my country’s manufacturing industry has increased from 16.98 trillion yuan in 2012 to 31.4 trillion yuan in 2021, the global proportion will increase from 22.5% to nearly 30%, and continue to maintain the status of the world‘s largest manufacturing power.

According to reports, my country’s manufacturing industry has 31 major categories, 179 medium categories and 609 subcategories. It is the manufacturing industry with the most complete industrial categories and the most complete industrial system in the world. In the past 10 years, the export value of my country’s technology-intensive mechanical and electrical products and high-tech products has increased from 7.4 trillion yuan and 3.8 trillion yuan in 2012 to 12.8 trillion yuan and 6.3 trillion yuan in 2021, and has been shortlisted for the world‘s top 500 brands. The number of brands in the industrial and information fields has increased from 10 in the past to 24. The output of more than 40% of the world‘s 500 major industrial products ranks first in the world.

“The production model of the manufacturing industry has undergone profound changes. Firmly grasping the general trend of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, the manufacturing industry has achieved remarkable results in upgrading to the direction of intelligence, greenness and service.” Wang Wei introduced that in 2021, my country’s key industries The numerical control rate of key processes of enterprises and the penetration rate of digital R&D and design tools reached 55.3% and 74.7% respectively, an increase of 30.7 and 25.9 percentage points respectively compared with 2012, and a batch of intelligent demonstration factories were built at an accelerated pace. my country has initially formed a green manufacturing system. The energy consumption per unit of added value of industrial enterprises above designated size will drop by 28% and 16% respectively during the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan” and “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan”, and will further decrease by 5.6% in 2021. New business forms and new models such as personalized customization and networked collaboration continue to emerge. In 2021, the service revenue of the third batch of service-oriented manufacturing demonstration enterprises will account for 48% of the total revenue.

In the past 10 years, the pace of China‘s manufacturing to China‘s creation has accelerated significantly. The R&D investment intensity of my country’s manufacturing industry has increased from 0.85% in 2012 to 1.54% in 2021. The average R&D intensity of specialized, special and new “little giants” enterprises has reached 10.3%. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has laid out the construction of 23 national manufacturing innovation centers and national and local manufacturing innovation centers, and supported the construction of 125 industrial technology basic public service platforms, which greatly improved the supply capacity of common technologies. The proportion of new product revenue in business revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size will increase from 11.9% in 2012 to 22.4% in 2021. There are many highlights of great powers, such as “Jiaolong” diving into the sea, Shuanglong exploring poles, C919 test flight, “Chang’e” taking the moon, “Beidou” networking, and “Nine Chapters” coming out, a large number of major landmark innovations have led China‘s manufacturing industry to continue to climb to new heights.

By the end of 2021, the number of industrial enterprises above designated size reached 400,000, an increase of 23.5% over 2012. Key leading enterprises continue to become stronger and better. The operating income of China‘s top 500 manufacturing enterprises has increased from 21.7 trillion yuan in 2012 to 40.24 trillion yuan in 2021, and 58 manufacturing enterprises have entered the world‘s top 500 list in 2021. 27 more than in 2012. The specialization capability of SMEs has been significantly improved. By the end of 2021, more than 40,000 “specialized, specialized and new” SMEs, more than 4,700 specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, and more than 800 single-sector champion enterprises in the manufacturing industry have been cultivated.

