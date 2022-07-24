Original title: The number of listed companies in the Soviet Union ranks first

News from this newspaper (Reporter Meng Peijia Zhao Weili) On July 22, the Science and Technology Innovation Board celebrated its 3rd anniversary. Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co., Ltd. and Nanjing Guobo Electronics Co., Ltd. both landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board on the same day. So far, the number of companies listed on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board has reached 85, ranking first among all provinces (cities) in the country, with a total market value of 1.03 trillion yuan, accounting for 18% of the national total.

Three years ago, the Science and Technology Innovation Board officially opened for trading, turning a new page in the development of China‘s capital market. Among the first batch of 25 companies listed for trading, Huaxing Yuanchuang, Tianzhun Technology, Hanchuan Intelligence and Nanwei Medicine from Jiangsu accounted for 4 seats. On May 18, 2020, after the listing of Jibel, the 19th company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in Jiangsu, the number of companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board began to lead the country.

In the past three years, the number of companies on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board has grown steadily. At present, among the top 10 companies listed on the National Science and Technology Innovation Board, there are 2 companies in Jiangsu, accounting for 20%; among the top 10 companies in terms of initial price-earnings ratio, there are 4 companies in Jiangsu, accounting for 40%; Among the top 10 companies with growth on the first day, there are 5 companies in Jiangsu, accounting for 50%.

Data from the Provincial Securities Regulatory Bureau shows that companies listed on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board are concentrated in advanced manufacturing clusters and strategic emerging industries, and the effect of industrial agglomeration is further exerted. Among them, there are 29 companies in the field of new generation information technology, 20 companies in the field of high-end equipment, 18 companies in the field of biomedicine, 8 companies in the field of new materials, 5 companies in the field of energy conservation and environmental protection and 5 companies in the field of new energy, a total of 23 companies are “specialized, special and new” enterprises .

Enterprises on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board have high patent intensity, especially the biopharmaceutical industry. It accounts for about 24.1% of the total number of employees. Among them, Trina Solar’s total R&D investment in 2021 will reach 2.555 billion yuan, ranking first among the enterprises on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board.

“Focus on the advantageous industrial chain to build a capital service chain, and support Jiangsu enterprises to promote key and core technology innovation.” According to a person from the Provincial Securities Regulatory Bureau, in the past three years, companies listed on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board have achieved initial financing of 100.4 billion yuan, accounting for 16% of the national total. Refinancing 15.2 billion yuan, accounting for 37% of the national total, with a total R&D expenditure of 27.5 billion yuan, helping Trina Solar, China Resources Micro, Zhongfu Shenying, Zejing Pharmaceutical, etc. to achieve industrial chain and innovation in various “hard technology” fields The deep integration of the chain and the capital chain has promoted breakthroughs in a number of technological innovations.

The overall profitability of companies listed on the Jiangsu Science and Technology Innovation Board has been steadily improving, with a strong development momentum. In 2021, the total revenue and net profit will increase by 40% and 41% respectively year-on-year. Among them, the net profit growth rate of the new generation information technology industry will be nearly 70%, and the growth rate of both revenue and net profit of the new material industry will exceed 50%.

(Editors in charge: Zhang Yan, Wu Jipan)

Share for more people to see