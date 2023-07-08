Home » The Number of Motor Vehicles and Drivers in China Surges, with New Energy Vehicles Setting Records
The Number of Motor Vehicles and Drivers in China Surges, with New Energy Vehicles Setting Records

CCTV News: Record High Number of New Energy Vehicles and Motor Vehicle Drivers in China by June 2023

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the number of motor vehicles in China is set to reach 426 million by the end of June 2023. Additionally, the number of motor vehicle drivers is estimated to hit 513 million. This surge in numbers is largely attributed to the increasing popularity of new energy vehicles.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Public Security reveal that in the first half of 2023, there were 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide, marking a 1.9% year-on-year increase. Furthermore, there was a remarkable surge in the number of newly registered new energy vehicles, reaching a record high of 3.128 million, showing a substantial 41.6% year-on-year increase.

Currently, there are 88 cities across the country with more than 1 million cars, with Beijing and Chengdu leading the pack with over 6 million cars each. Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou also boast more than 5 million cars.

Regarding the number of drivers, as of the end of June, the nationwide count reached 513 million, with car drivers comprising 92.7% of the total number. In the first half of 2023, there were 11.91 million newly licensed drivers nationwide, indicating an 8% year-on-year increase.

In an effort to streamline traffic control procedures, the public security traffic control departments in various regions actively promoted online handling of traffic-related tasks. This included allowing individuals to replace license plates and handle other paperwork without leaving their homes. As per the Ministry of Public Security’s statistics, there were a total of 58.33 million online transactions nationwide, representing a significant 30.9% year-on-year increase.

The rising popularity of new energy vehicles and the increasing number of motor vehicle drivers highlight China‘s evolving transportation landscape. As the government continues to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, it is expected that these numbers will continue to rise in the coming years.

Source: CCTV
