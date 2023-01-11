Dong Fanchao, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

The reporter learned from the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security on January 11 that in 2022, the number of motor vehicles nationwide will reach 417 million, including 319 million cars; the number of motor vehicle drivers will reach 502 million, including 464 million car drivers. In 2022, there will be 34.78 million newly registered motor vehicles and 29.23 million newly licensed drivers nationwide.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security, by the end of 2022, the number of motor vehicles nationwide will reach 417 million, an increase of 21.29 million or 5.39% compared to 2021, after deducting scrapped and canceled vehicles. In 2022, there will be 34.78 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide. The number of automobiles reached 319 million, accounting for 76.59% of the total number of motor vehicles, an increase of 17.52 million or 5.81% over 2021. There were 23.23 million newly registered cars nationwide. The number of motorcycles reached 80.72 million, accounting for 19.38% of the total number of motor vehicles, an increase of 5.13 million or 6.79% over 2021. 11.3 million motorcycles were newly registered nationwide.

There are 84 cities across the country with more than one million cars, an increase of 5 cities year-on-year, 39 cities with more than 2 million cars, and 21 cities with more than 3 million cars, including more than 5 million cars in Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing and Shanghai, and Suzhou , Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Wuhan more than 4 million vehicles, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Foshan, Ningbo, Shijiazhuang, Linyi, Changsha, Jinan, Nanjing and other 13 cities more than 3 million vehicles.

As of the end of 2022, the number of new energy vehicles in the country will reach 13.1 million, accounting for 4.10% of the total number of vehicles, and the number of canceled write-offs will increase by 5.26 million compared with 2021, an increase of 67.13%. Among them, the number of pure electric vehicles is 10.45 million, accounting for 79.78% of the total number of new energy vehicles. In 2022, 5.35 million new energy vehicles will be newly registered nationwide, accounting for 23.05% of the total number of newly registered vehicles, an increase of 2.4 million or 81.48% compared with the previous year. The number of newly registered new energy vehicles will increase rapidly from 1.07 million in 2018 to 5.35 million in 2022.

As of the end of 2022, the public security traffic control departments across the country have handled a total of 30.27 million motor vehicle transfer registrations. Among them, there were 28.69 million automobile transfer registration transactions, accounting for 94.80%. In the past five years, the ratio of the number of second-hand car transfer registrations to the number of new car registrations has risen from 0.77 to 1.24, exceeding the number of new car registrations. In 2022, the Ministry of Public Security, together with the Ministry of Commerce and other departments, will launch a series of new reform measures to facilitate the registration of second-hand car transactions, fully implement the “separate endorsement, verification and issuance of temporary licenses” for the distribution of second-hand cars, and 3.1 million second-hand passenger cars that will be directly registered for transactions in other places. Promote the circulation of used cars.

By the end of 2022, the number of motor vehicle drivers nationwide will reach 502 million, of which 464 million are car drivers, accounting for 92.54% of the total number of drivers. In 2022, there will be 29.23 million newly licensed drivers nationwide. The “Regulations on the Application and Use of Motor Vehicle Driver’s License” (Ministry of Public Security Order No. 162), which will be implemented on April 1, 2022, has added a “light traction trailer” permitted type (C6), and the C6 permitted type has been obtained so far. The number of people has reached 440,000, which can better meet the needs of the masses to travel by driving small trailers and promote the development of new formats of RV tourism.

In 2022, public security and traffic control departments in various regions will actively implement online traffic management services such as renewing licenses and issuing licenses without leaving home. The nationwide online processing of renewing driving licenses and issuing temporary license plates will be 96.16 million times, compared with 2021. An increase of 4.66 million, an increase of 5.09%.